Five years after leaving the Dragons NRLW side, Raecene McGregor will return back home having signed a one-year contract with the club.

McGregor will join the Dragons alongside her sister Page, who has also re-signed for the Red V.

Having been lured back to the club by Jamie Soward, she will be the central piece to the Dragons' attack.

Speaking to NRL.com, McGregor insisted that playing alongside her sister was the main reason for returning back to the club that gifted her, her NRLW debut in 2018.

"It was really hard to play against her last year, I probably underestimated it a bit," McGregor said to NRL.com.

"There were a lot of emotions around that time, happy we won but sad for her. I didn't really want to experience that again. We can now put the same jersey on and hopefully win a grand final together."

The playmaker will come into the upcoming season as the reigning one of the best players in the competition.

Last year, she helped lead the Roosters to their inaugural NRLW championship in April and later won the Dally M medal in the second NRLW season of 2022.

Thanking the Roosters for her time at the club, McGregor found it hard to leave the club where she has had the most success.

"They did a lot for me last year and it was a big conversation to have," she said.

"I really liked 'Strangey' as a coach. We built a good connection over the last year and obviously my footy went really well so to say I was leaving it was tough but I'm happy with my decision now."

Now at the Dragons, she will join new signings Bobbi Law, Sara Sautia, Cortez Te Pou, Jamilee Bright, ex-Roosters teammate Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa and New Zealander Alexis Tauaneai

Coach Jamie Soward has loaded up on talent as the Dragons look to exceed expectations and go one better than their semi-final loss last season.nrlw