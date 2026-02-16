The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed off-season recruit Josh Kerr will be fit for Round 1 despite being withdrawn from the NRL All Stars match played in New Zealand on Sunday afternoon.

Kerr was one of two late withdrawals from the game, with Canterbury prop Leo Thompson also missing out.

The prop, who joined the Dragons from the Dolphins during the off-season, suffered what has been described by the club as a minor ankle injury during training in the lead up to the pre-season All-Stars game.

The Dragons said the injury is minor, but precautions were taken to keep him fit for the club's season-opener, which is just two weeks away in Las Vegas against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"The Dragons can confirm that Josh Kerr sustained a minor ankle injury during a training session with the Indigenous All-Stars in the lead-up to their clash in Hamilton," the club wrote.

"Whilst the injury is minor, it was decided that Kerr would not appear in the match.

"He will return to training with the club on Tuesday and be available for the side's season opener in Las Vegas."

The Dragons, who will fly out to Las Vegas next weekend, will be without Jacob Liddle for Round 1, while it's expected Valentine Holmes will be fit despite not lining up against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Charity Shield, played in Wollongong on Saturday evening.

Dylan Egan and Nathan Lawson are the only other players currently on the injury shelf for the Dragons, with the second-rower likely to return between Round 8 and 10, while Lawson will be fit from Round 4.

The Dragons clash with the Bulldogs in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 pm (AEDT).