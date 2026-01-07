The Dolphins will return to Central Queensland as part of their 2026 pre-season preparations, locking in a trial match against the Central Queensland Capras in Gladstone.

The Dolphins will face the Capras at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, February 7, giving fans in the region a rare chance to see NRL talent up close ahead of the new season.

The fixture continues the club's growing connection with Central Queensland and forms part of the Dolphins' broader pre-season build-up, while also showcasing the pathway between the Hostplus Cup and the NRL.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the region was proud to once again host the Dolphins, with Marley Brown Oval holding a special place in the club's history as the venue for their first-ever NRL trial match in 2023.

"It's fantastic to see our region's affiliation with the Dolphins continue to grow," Burnett said in a club statement.

"The rise of the Dolphins has been fascinating to watch, and this match is a great opportunity for both sides heading into 2026."

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader welcomed the chance to return to Gladstone, highlighting the importance of the region to the club's long-term vision.

"Central Queensland is very important to us," Reader said.

"We truly appreciate the strong support we receive from the local community and our corporate partners."

Beyond the on-field contest, the Dolphins will engage with the local community through junior clinics, school visits and club appearances in the lead-up to the match.

Capras CEO Peter White described the fixture as a significant moment for the region, noting the opportunity it provides to showcase the strength of rugby league in Central Queensland and its pathway to the elite level.