Contract talks between Penrith and young gun Stephen Crichton continue to intensify.

Fox Sports reports that the 20 year-old has been offered a four-deal worth a total of $1.9 million, a contract that has been left undone but the Panthers are keen to get it done.

Crichton still has a year to run on his current deal, but with the November 1st deadline now passed, rival clubs can now approach and enquire about his availability in 2022 and beyond.

Despite this, the Panthers have remained diligent that Crichton will recommit to the club over the long term.

Crichton is currently on Origin duty, being named in the 27-man squad. However, he didn’t play for the Blues in game one last weekend, where they suffered an 18-14 loss to Queensland.

I cannot believe he was picked at centre ahead of Stephen Crichton from Penrith. Amazed. — Mr_Brown* (@Mr_Brown__) November 4, 2020

Fox Sports have also reported that Crichton has also left his agent and is believed to sign with a relative, who is also a UFC agent.

A few days ago the Daily Telegraph reported that Crichton’s partner on the wing, Josh Mansour, was told by the Panthers to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The 30-year old has been a mainstay in the Panthers’ team since his debut in 2012, playing 158 games across nine seasons.

This might have thrown a spanner in the works in the Panthers securing Crichton, considering how well the pair have worked together this year.