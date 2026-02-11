The injection of some new faces at the Warriors, particularly in the outside backs, has seen the battle for positions start to heat up as the new season rapidly looms – and star winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is all for it.

The former Dally M Medallist winner fronted the media on Tuesday as he was named to start in the Warriors lineup for their first pre-season hit out against the Manly Sea Eagles in Napier this Saturday.

Tuivasa-Sheck is also expected to lock down one of the Warriors' wing positions come Round 1, but he is not assuming anything is guaranteed.

The veteran has been quick to praise the off-season arrivals of Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Haizyn Mellars, both who have made an immediate impression during the pre-season.

Khan-Pereira, recruited from the Titans, and Mellars, who joined from South Sydney, have injected fresh energy and raw pace into the squad.

Their presence means Tuivasa-Sheck isn't just fighting for his own spot – he's being pushed every day by two dynamic talents also vying for a coveted spot on the flank, making the battle for spots on the wing one of the hottest contests in the Warriors camp.

But Tuivasa-Sheck is welcoming the challenge. He sees the stiff competition as a positive, both for the club and himself, saying the internal rivalry is exactly what the Warriors need ahead of their new campaign.

“It's the challenge that we all need,” he said of the positional threat of Khan-Pereira and Mellars.