Brandon Smith's time at the Sydney Roosters is set to come to a close earlier than expected, with reports emerging that the New Zealand international will join a new team for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

Moving to the Roosters at the start of 2023 after six seasons and 107 matches with the Melbourne Storm, Smith has failed to live up to expectations and has yet to reach his full potential at the Bondi-based club.

Struggling to find consistency on a contract worth around $850,000 per season, the New Zealand international has now played his final match at the Bondi-based club.

Already confirmed to be joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Smith is set to join the club effective immediately for the remainder of this season.

The mid-season transfer means Smith (who is currently sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury) has played his last game for the Roosters, and the Rabbitohs will pay around $180,000 to secure his services for the remainder of the year, per the publication.

It is understood that the deal is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week.

“Brandon has a wonderful record of success in the NRL and at international level, having a 70% success rate across his career,” Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment and Retention, Mark Ellison said in a statement in March confirming his arrival for the next two seasons.

"He improves the players around him and gives 100% every time he steps on the field, and is a great character off the field.

"Wayne (Bennett) has a high opinion of Brandon and they will have the opportunity to work together here at South Sydney.

“As a young man in New Zealand, he wore the red and green jersey of the Waiheke Rams and now he will have the chance to earn the right to wear the red and green jersey of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“We're delighted to have signed an international-calibre player with a history of premiership success such as Brandon and we wish him the best of luck for the remainder of his time at his current club.”

The news of Smith's immediate pending departure comes less than 24 hours after reports emerged that teammate Dominic Young was granted permission to speak with rival clubs effective immediately.

Although he is contracted with the club until the conclusion of the 2027 NRL season, Young has been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks since being dropped to the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.

While he scored 20 tries in 22 matches for the club last season, he has struggled to not only replicate this year but has been inconsistent on the defensive end of the field.

The update on Young's future at the Roosters comes after he was linked with a return to the Newcastle Knights a fortnight ago after missing the Anzac Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons due to his inconsistent form.

He has also been overlooked in favour of Billy Smith, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia to join veteran Daniel Tupou and skipper James Tedesco in the back-line.

Several youngsters, such as Ethan King, Reece Foley and Tyreece Tait, are also starting to make a name for themselves in the lower grades.