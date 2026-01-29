According to Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Kendall Bell, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in America should not be a concern for Australians travelling for the NRL season opener.

Despite reports of a second killing involving ICE agents in Minneapolis, Bell has publicly reassured Australians that they will be safe in Vegas.

"There have been a lot of headlines about 'ICE' – but they're not targeting Australians," Bell said per the Sydney Morning Herald.

"They're looking for different nationalities, or people from different countries – Australians are perfectly fine.

"We're also not really having those issues here in Las Vegas."

Even if there haven't been any killings in Vegas, there are still protests occurring daily in the city, which is a major safety concern for the 15,000 Australians making the 17-hour journey.

However, Bell's main concern will certainly be keeping everyone safe.

"We communicate all the time [with the NRL]. We talk about ways how we can keep everyone safe, and make sure they also enjoy themselves. If they come all the way over here, we want them to have a great time," Bell added.

"The fans have been great, the attendance has increased, and I'd imagine it will go up again for this instalment."

As for the Australian Government, their advice is to "avoid areas where demonstrations and protests are occurring due to the potential for unrest and violence".