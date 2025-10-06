The NRL season drew to a close last night following one of the greatest grand finals in recent memory.

Reece Walsh announced himself as the face of the league on the back of arguably the greatest big game effort we've ever seen. More on that soon.

The NRLW produced a few moments that won't soon be forgotten, highlighted by Mele Hufanga's match winning effort.

The Warriors destroyed the Bears in the Interstate Cup, while Teddy Swims delivered a warmly received performance rounding out a brilliant afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere we had the Dally M Awards night, Kangaroos and Jillaroos sides names and the Koori Knockout.

Below are 20 thoughts from grand final week and weekend:

1. We were absolutely blessed last night with one of the all time great grand finals. I saw some negativity about the lack of defence but it looks as though you just can't please some fans. We had a brilliant game, played in front of a massive crowd, that literally came down to a try saving tackle a minute from full time. Doesn't get any better than that.

2. I was very critical of the NRLW season and the fact the grand final was decided a month prior to the pre-season but we were treated to another brilliant decider yesterday. The Broncos looked set for a big victory until the Roosters looked to have stolen it. A late try to best on ground Mele Hufanga would win it for the Broncos. Made it all worth it.

3. Fox Sports did their best to milk any potential drama on Wednesday night but James Tedesco and Tamika Upton were extremely obvious Dally M Medal winners. I saw there was supposed "outrage" on the women's side but Upton is clearly the game's best.

4. I love the look of the Kangaroos squad named for the Ashes but naming five halves seems like massive overkill. Surely Dearden or Munster can skip the trip and swap out for a middle forward? I just don't see how you run through all five, plus Blayke Brailey in a three game series.

5. Reece Walsh put in arguably the biggest grand final performance of all time. Check out this stat line: A try, three try assists, four line break assists, two one-on-one try saving tackles, 14 tackle breaks, 176 run metres, 207 kick metres and a sideline conversion. I'll hear an argument for Nathan Cleary's 2023 effort of course.

6. I make no secret of my love for Craig Bellamy as a coach but his grand final record isn't great. He officially has three titles from 11 Grand Finals. Unofficially he has five wins. He is yet to win a title without Cameron Smith. It just goes to prove how special the recent run by Ivan Cleary has truly been.

7. I typed this in jest last night on social media but the past five NRL premierships have been won by former Wests Tigers coaches. Ivan Cleary and Michael Maguire combined for zero Finals appearances in Tiger Town. Take what you want from that stat but it's factual.

8. I said a few weeks ago that I wasn't worried about the R360 competition. If it goes forward, you're probably going to see a star or two leave the NRL but when the rebel competition is talking about throwing big money at fringe NRL first graders, I'm not worried. It would be a shame to lose Zac Lomax and Ryan Papenhuyzen but it will be forgotten within a fortnight.

9. Gehamat Shibasaki is proof that sometimes all players need is a chance. He's just been named for the Kangaroos following an Origin series win and a grand final victory. All from a pre-season train and trial contract. Incredible stuff and one of the best stories I can remember.

10. You can't help but feel happy for both Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt. Hunt's previous decider moment can now be resigned to memory. So too Reynolds who now has premierships with two different clubs. Rugby league provides the best stories possible.

11. Taine Tuaupiki put in another ten out of ten performance for the Warriors NSW Cup side on Sunday afternoon. He is far too good for reserve grade. The Cronulla Sharks now look set to lose William Kennedy. They should make a play at the Warriors youngster right away.

12. How much fun is the Koori Knockout? I'm watching it as I type this. It's brilliant fun to see former NRL stars as well as current stars and young guns from all around. I'm glad it has a big platform. It has become a big part of grand final weekend over the years.

13. Despite the international/Origin rules really working against them, the Kiwis look set to name an almighty side for the Pacific Nations comp. Jahrome Hughes not playing is going to harm their chances but, again, a story has risen in Kieran Foran going out on the international stage.

14. Watching the Warriors dominate the Interstate Cup on Sunday afternoon I can't help but ask how New Zealand doesn't yet have a second NRL side!? I know the PNG side is going to press ahead, and I'm a huge fan of the Perth return but a second NZ side was surely the go?

15. The NRLW Grand Final was decided by a referee guess and the inability to overrule. Time for the NRL operations overhaul we were promised last year.

16. Despite genuine worries about the NRL decider coming down to a refereeing error, a few 50/50 six-again's aside, I thought the grand final was refereed pretty well. Not great, but at this stage you'd take what we got last night.

17. Warriors NSW Cup number nine Sam Healey could be first choice hooker at five NRL teams next season. What a pick up he has been for the club.

18. It's not often than I'm jealous of another code but that FFA Cup Final on Saturday night felt special. I've fallen out of love with a mid-week knockout competition but I can't help but pine for the 9s. Not the same thing of course but a second competition just feels right.

19. The NRLW's worst kept secret is about to be confirmed with star number seven Jesse Southwell headed to the Broncos. The premiers just got stronger. The NRLW's third place side, the Knights, just got massively weaker. Not great for those of us hoping for a closer competition next year.

20. Addin Fonua-Blake cost the Sharks about a million dollars a season. He finished the season winning the club's Porter-Gallen Medal, won a spot in the Dally M team of the Year and recorded over 300 post contact metres more than his closest rival. Fair to see he has been worth every cent and then some. I still feel the Sharks are one big man short of a genuine title tilt but they have their pack leader.