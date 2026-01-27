Josh Addo-Carr has thrown his support behind former teammate Zac Lomax as the Parramatta Eels prepare to take legal action in a bid to block the winger's proposed return to the NRL.

While Addo-Carr remains fully focused on his first season with the Eels, the Foxx confirmed he has stayed in regular contact with Lomax amid the ongoing dispute surrounding his future.

Parramatta released Lomax from the final three years of his contract late last year, but included a clause preventing him from playing for another NRL club without the Eels' approval.

Lomax is now pushing to join the Melbourne Storm, a move that has sparked a legal standoff between the player and his former club.

Despite the uncertainty, Addo-Carr said he simply hopes the situation is resolved in the best way possible for Lomax.

“It's completely up to the NRL and what's going on there,” Addo-Carr told the Daily Telegraph.

“But Zac's a good mate of mine and I'm happy with whatever he does.

“I just check in and see how he's going, that's about it.”

A failed pursuit of Lomax by Super League club R360 earlier this year left the former State of Origin winger searching for a pathway back into the NRL, before the Storm emerged as a potential destination.

While the Lomax saga has dominated headlines in recent months, Addo-Carr said it hasn't been a major talking point within the Eels' playing group, with attention instead turning to Parramatta's new-look squad for 2026.