Brisbane Broncos 0- South Sydney Rabbitohs 46

The Broncos were disappointing even by their standards. They offered little in the way of attack and put up next-to-no resistance in defence.

The Bunnies were allowed to run riot, led by Cody Walker who controlled the game. Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell were superb as well.

Matt Clements: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Cameron Murray, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Alex Johnston, 1. Dane Gagai.

Will Evans: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Cameron Murray, 3. Dane Gagai, 2. Alex Johnston, 1. Jai Arrow.

Dan Nichols: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Cameron Murray, 3. Dane Gagai, 2. Jai Arrow, 1. Latrell Mitchell.

Jack Blyth:5. Cody Walker, 4. Cameron Murray, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Campbell Graham, 1. Jai Arrow.

North Queensland Cowboys 24 vs Cronulla Sharks 26

The Sharks hung on by the skin of their teeth here. At half-time they seemed to be in control but nearly let it slip late.

The fight back was brave from the Cowboys and it was good to see them refuse to just fold but it was all a case of too-little-to-late. Shaun Johnson is showing just how handy a pick-up he will be.

Matt Clements: 5. Kyle Feldt, 4. Valentine Holmes, 3. William Kennedy, 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 1. Shaun Johnson.

Will Evans: 5. William Kennedy, 4. Shaun Johnson, 3. Valentine Holmes, 2. Kyle Feldt, 1. Toby Rudolf.

Dan Nichols: 5. Shaun Johnson, 4. Valentine Holmes, 3. William Kennedy, 2. Kyle Feldt, 1. Toby Rudolf.

Jack Blyth: 5. Shaun Johnson, 4. Valentine Holmes, 3. William Kennedy, 2. Kyle Feldt, 1. Toby Rudolf.

Penrith Panthers 38 vs Sydney Roosters 12

The Panthers got back to some of their silky footy on the weekend as they took apart the Roosters in convincing fashion. When up and running the Panthers can be a treat to watch.

Nathan Cleary reaffirmed his position as the games best halfback as he dictated terms in this contest.

Matt Clements: 5. Nathan Cleary, 4. Matt Burton, 3. Brian To’o, 2. Liam Martin, 1. James Fisher-Harris.

Will Evans: 5. Nathan Cleary, 4. James Fisher-Harris, 3. Brian To’o, 2. Matt Burton, 1. Isaah Yeo.

Dan Nichols: 5. Nathan Cleary, 4. Brian To’o, 3. James Fisher-Harris, 2. Liam Martin, 1. Matt Burton.

Jack Blyth: 5. Nathan Cleary, 4. James Fisher-Harris, 3. Matt Burton, 2. Brian To’o, 1. Liam Martin.

Newcastle Knights 10 vs New Zealand Warriors 6

Not exactly a game for the archives this one. It was a battle of two teams who seemingly weren’t sure how to get the 2 points.

The Knights did well to outlast the Warriors and claim a much-needed win. They were carried over the line by a brilliant individual display by Daniel Saifiti.

Matt Clements: 5. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 4. Daniel Saifiti, 3. Tohu Harris, 2. Mitch Barnett, 1. David Klemmer.

Will Evans: 5. Daniel Saifiti, 4. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 3. Mitchell Pearce, 2. Tohu Harris, 1. Reece Walsh.

Dan Nichols: 5. Daniel Saifiti, 4. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 3. Mitchell Pearce, 2. Tohu Harris, 1. Reece Walsh.

Jack Blyth: 5. Daniel Saifiti, 4. Jayden Brailey, 3. Mitchell Pearce, 2. Tohu Harris, 1. Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

St George Illawarra 22 vs Canberra Raiders 20

Another game that presented an opportunity for a win for two sides not used to taking the two points home. It was the Dragons who managed to take advantage of the opportunity at hand and secure a much-needed win.

They overturned a 14-6 half-time deficit to claim in the win. The Raiders blew a golden chance after proving the far better side in the first-half.

Matt Clements: 5. Ben Hunt, 4. Paul Vaughan, 3. Josh Papalii, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 1. Josh Hodgson.

Will Evans: 5. Ben Hunt, 4. Paul Vaughan, 3. Bailey Simonsson, 2.Andrew McCullough, 1. Josh Papalii.

Dan Nichols: 5. Ben Hunt, 4. Paul Vaughan, 3. Josh Papalii, 2. Andrew McCullough, 1. Bailey Simonsson.

Jack Blyth: 5. Ben Hunt, 4. Paul Vaughan, 3. Andrew McCullough , 2. Josh Papalii, 1. Corey Harawira-Naera.

Melbourne Storm 66 vs Wests Tigers 16

The Storm ripped the Tigers to shreds here and did so with ease. They hardly had to get out of third gear such is the professionalism of this squad.

Melbourne from start-to-finish were always in control of this contest and showed their class. The Tigers were nowhere near it.

Matt Clements: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 3. Dale Finucane, 2. Harry Grant, 1. Brandon Smith.

Will Evans: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Dale Finucane, 3. Harry Grant, 2. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 1. Justin Olam.

Dan Nichols: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Brandon Smith, 3. Dale Finucane, 2. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 1. Harry Grant.

Jack Blyth: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Brandon Smith, 3. Dale Finucane, 2. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 1. Cameron Munstar.

Parramatta Eels 36 vs Canterbury Bulldogs

One of the game’s best rivalries had another edition last weekend and while this one won’t go down as an instant classic it will be memorable for Eels fans. Any win over the Dogs usually is.

Joint Zero Tackle MVP leader Clint Gutherson was superb again and polled perfect votes. He was involved in everything it seemed in a man of the match display.

Matt Clements: 5. Clint Gutherson, 4. Isaiah Papali’i, 3. Nathan Brown, 2. Mitchell Moses, 1. Shaun Lane.

Will Evans: 5. Clint Gutherson, 4. Isaiah Papli’i, 3. Shaun Lane, 2. Mitchell Moses, 1. Nathan Brown.

Dan Nichols: 5. Clint Gutherson, 4. Isaiah Papli’i, 3. Mitchell Moses, 2. Nathan Brown, 1. Shaun Lane.

Jack Blyth: 5. Clint Gutherson, 4. Isaiah Papli’i, 3. Mitchell Moses, 2. Nathan Brown, 1. Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Gold Coast Titans 24 vs Manly Sea Eagles 56

You’d think a 97% completion rate would have a team winning or at the very least right in the game. Not the Gold Coast Titans, they managed to still not be competitive.

Manly were too good in attack as the Titans seemed intent on retaining the ball as opposed to trying to create when they had it. Back to the drawing board?

Matt Clements: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Dylan Walker, 3. Taniela Paseka, 2. Reuben Garrick, 1. Daly Cherry-Evans.

Will Evans: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Taniela Paseka, 3. Kieran Foran, 2. Reuben Garrick, 1. Dylan Walker.

Dan Nichols: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Dylan Walker, 3. Taniela Paseka, 2. Reuben Garrick, 1. Daly Cherry-Evans.

Jack Blyth: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. Taniela Paseka, 2. Reuben Garrick, 1. Dylan Walker.