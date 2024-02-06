With the kick-off of a historic 2024 NRL season closing in, the Zero Tackle Season Guide has returned to make sure you are up to speed with everything you'll need for the new campaign.

And the best bit this year?

It's totally FREE.

DOWNLOAD NOW: ZERO TACKLE 2024 NRL SEASON GUIDE

The 2024 NRL Season Guide features 122 pages of content ahead of this year's campaign, with a profile on every single player - that's right, every single player - including those on development lists around the competition.

In a full comprehensive manual, we've also provided full team lists, previews, expectations, best 17s, recruitment reports, fixtures, and statistics from the 2023 season to ensure you're across every detail for all teams ahead of Round 1's kick-off in Las Vegas on March 3 (AEDT).

Full season fixtures, the matches you can't afford to miss, and likely milestones for the season ahead are also in this year's guide, while you can also find last year's final ladder, a full list of retirements, and all the big changes - coaches, players, and rules - throughout this year's season guide.

We've run the rule over the 2023 Zero Tackle MVP, plus a full list of players off-contract at the end of this season, and put a spotlight on the best rookies to watch from around the NRL this campaign.

Easily manoeuvre to any part of the guide you want - simply click the page you want in the table of contents!

You won't find a more comprehensive look at the season ahead than the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL Season Guide.

Get the 2024 NRL Season Guide HERE.