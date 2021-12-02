The Dolphins officially bagged their maiden signing late last week, securing Felise Kaufusi on a three-year deal, leaving 29 spots in their roster to be filled before November 1, 2022.

A host of high-profile stars have used the club as a bargaining chip in recent weeks, with Brandon Smith the latest superstar reportedly set to turn down the NRL's newest club.

With only a host off-contract elite stars remaining, excluding those still under lock and key for 2023, questions are starting to be raised already over their recruitment, despite only being allowed to talk to players for four weeks.

Despite the Dolphins' struggles to land the big targets, it certainly hasn't been quiet on the signing front across the NRL, with at least half a dozen players already signing with rival clubs for 2023.

Wayne Bennett's eyes will slowly shift to value and key role players as he scours the competition for the club's opening roster, and there's sure to be at least one player at each club that the master coach is eyeing off.

While they've missed out on Pat Carrigan, Jamayne Isaako's name has already been floated around Redcliffe, especially with Brisbane lacking room in their backline for the former Kiwi international.

While he's equally adept at centre or at fullback, the right wing is where Isaako has made his name, and would solve the goal-kicking conundrum immediately.

The first step in building a club is creating their culture, imprinting the same goals and values in all of their players and staff's DNA. You need to create a brand for yourself, and there's little question that for the Dolphins, it starts with building a strong Queensland presence - enter Corey Horsburgh.

The Canberra forward does have some off-field issues, something Wayne Bennett has been fantastic in managing through his career. Add in Horsburgh's passion and the fact that not only is he a born and bred Queenslander, but he's a former Dolphin as well.

Canterbury Bulldogs

He's barely earned a mention in people's conversations about the rebuilding Bulldogs, but Matt Dufty could well hold the key to their attack, and rival chequebooks. Dufty signed just a one-year deal for the 2022 season, the former St George Illawarra flyer backing himself after a lacklustre season.

Kalyn Ponga has been the man most talked about for the club's fullback role, but Dufty presents great value for Bennett as he spreads his talent across the board.

One of the more underrated forwards getting around, Braden Hamlin-Uele spent three years in Townsville before making his name in Cronulla.

A Kiwi international, it appears Hamlin-Uele's minutes could be cut back in 2022 with Dale Finucane set to start in the front row for the Sharks, with Cam McInnes the new lock.

Also forcing Toby Rudolf back to prop, opportunities appear limited for the hulking prop, and the promise of a starting spot up north could be another to lure him away from the Shire.

He enjoyed a stellar 2021, andJarrod Wallace will look to continue that form in his upcoming 'contract year'. The Titan fell short of an Origin recall this year, though still managed to score more tries and have both more line-break assists and try-assists than Dylan Brown.

Born and raised just 110 kilometres south of Redcliffe and having played a Grand Final under Bennett in 201, there's a strong link between the front-rower and the NRL's 17th club.

Manly Sea Eagles

The whispers were he'd be departing Manly at the end of 2021, but it appears Martin Taupau could still fly the coup yet. A veteran of 201 NRL games, Taupau would add some starch, aggression and experience to the Dolphins pack alongside Felise Kaufusi.

While he would be freshly 33 by the time Round 1, 2023 rolls around, a healthy two-year deal to finish his career, and potentially be the first player to chalk up their 300th NRL game whilst playing for the Dolphins.

There's a startling lack of centres off-contract leading into 2023, meaning Bennett must either discover a new talent, gain an early release for a star still contracted somewhere, or look for value. While the first two options remain possible, Reimis Smith can offer a lot to the budding franchise coming off a career-best season.

After making the move to Melbourne and the permanent switch to the centres, Smith scored 14 tries and featured in all Storm games bar one. His newfound consistency makes him a real asset to any suitor, and would also reform Melbourne's right edge defence of Kaufusi and Smith alongside each other.

Similarly to Matt Dufty, Kodi Nikorima isn't the most high-profile player in his position that has floated across the Dolphins' radar, but he certainly makes a lot of sense. Debuting under Bennett in 2015, Nikorima was a mainstay in Brisbane's starting side until a move to the New Zealand Warriors.

While he's had his moments playing for the Kiwi club, he lacks the structure required to make his mark. Shaun Johnson's arrival to likely partner Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves leaves Kodi the odd man out, and a return to the sunshine state is firmly on the cards.

He's not the man that grabs headlines, but Phoenix Crossland has come on in leaps and bounds, and his versatility leaves him perfect to be Redcliffe's bench utility in the near future.

Only re-signing for one season with his hometown, Crossland can be thrown into both the halves and at hooker, adding some real value to the utility. Unless he manages to somehow snare the Mitchell Pearce-shaped hole in the Knights halves pairing, there's no guarantee Phoenix remains in Newcastle past next season.

His career has fallen away since moving up north, but if anyone bring the form out of Jordan McLean, it's Wayne Bennett.

Arriving to the Cowboys in 2018 with a premiership ring and half a dozen Kangaroo appearances under his belt, he hasn't been sighted in the rep arena since 2018, with a mixture of injuries and form seeing a steep decline in the front-rower.

While many have chalked up his fade as just another star struggling away from the Storm, Bennett loves a fixer-upper, and McLean still has plenty left to give.