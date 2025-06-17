Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will renew hostilities between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues in Perth, with it being the third representaive game played in the city.

Game 2 of the series is set to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) - 6:05pm (local time) on Wednesday, June 18.

As was the case in Game 1, the NRL will again not strictly kick-off at the advertised time, and the actual first whistle and kick of the ball could be some minutes later than that, pending on when the teams come onto the field, and how long the Welcome to Country and National Anthem take to perform.

There is currently no pre-game entertainment schedule publically available.

What time is State of Origin Game 2 expected to end?

Game 2 is expected to end shortly before 10pm (AEST), but that time is subject to change, pending on the number of stoppages in the game, the actual kick-off time, and whether any golden point extra time is required to decide the winners.

How long is halftime in State of Origin Game 2?

The halftime interval is scheduled to run for 15 minutes from the siren to kick-off in Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

It's anticipated that the halftime break will commence at around 8:50pm (AEST) - 6:50pm (local time), but this is subject to change pending on the actual kick-off time and number of stoppages required during the first half.