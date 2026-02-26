In a stunning twist to rugby league's audacious Las Vegas experiment, UFC boss Dana White has revealed he might just be at Allegiant Stadium when the NRL unleashes its blockbuster triple-header, and he's already put in a request for his private suite.

The revelation didn't come quietly.

Dana White told Fox Sports Australia he was really impressed with the NRL's leadership and wouldn't rule out showing up to the sport's newest spectacle at the same venue that hosted his mega-pay-per-view boxing extravaganza last year.

White has boldly thrown his weight behind ARLC boss Peter V'landys' master plan to not only use Vegas a U.S. launchpad, but to drag U.S. President Donald Trump into rugby league's orbit potentially for the 2027 season opener.

“With the private suite at Allegiant Stadium, it could all work,” White said, to potentially attend the night's last match between the Bulldogs and Dragons.

“Given how much the President loves sports,” White stated, “the idea of getting him to a game league definitely isn't impossible.”

There is one thing that would benefit the NRL in their chances to get Donald Trump to watch the NRL.

“What would really help their chances is creating a relationship with him," White revealed.

Surprisingly, given the NRL's desire to take a game to Miami, White suggests to stay at Allegiant Stadium every year.

“Instead of moving your event around the United States, I'd continue to put on a great f***ing show here.

“Keep hammering Las Vegas every year because everything is here.

“I'd actually suggest making the event like our International Fight Week.

“They [the NRL] already have all the relationships here.

“So keep building your activations around town with the different bars, the restaurants and hotels, do your autograph signings, fan events, all of that.

“And then come Monday morning, you can also start marketing next year's game.”

The circumstance where Miami would be viable would be if the NRL made an event similar to the UFC's International Fight Week.

"You always want a great destination,” he said.

“Miami is rockin' right now.

“It's one of the greatest cities in America …”

All the sudden, White pulls his phone out to check some numbers.

“Let's also look at US States with the most Australians,” he continued.

“OK, number one is California, with 20,000.

“Then you've got New York with 8000, but the weather is absolutely miserable there right now. A then its Florida with 7000, Texas with 6400, and then it drops off from there.

“Still, my first suggestion is to hammer Las Vegas.

“This city is perfect”.