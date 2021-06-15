Englishman Gareth Widdop is receiving interest from the Canberra Raiders to replace George Williams in the 2022 season.

Williams was released by the Raiders earlier this month after battling some mental wellbeing issues off-ield.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Canberra Raiders have confirmed their interest in the former Dragons five-eighth, although the Raiders have not yet offered a formal contract to Widdop.

Widdop’s manager is seeking around $500,000 a season from the Raiders according to reports, but has recently flagged he would be prepared to take a pay cut in order to make his return to Australia.

Another club has also shown interest, with Widdop also being linked to the New Zealand Warriors.

An offer from the Raiders or Warriors would provide Widdop an NRL lifeline. After 10 years in the NRL, he returned to England in 2019.

He has recently been playing for the Warrington Wolves in the Super League and this interest comes off the back of impressive play from Widdop for the Wolves.

After staring for the Warrington, he was able to reclaim a position on the England team. He was absent from the initial squad.

Steve Price has praised Widdop for his most recent form, stating he is one of the super leagues premier players this year.

“I’m really pleased for Gaz,” Price said, per Sky Sports.

“I feel he’s been the form player in the competition and will be a great asset to England.

“At the moment it’s a reflection of what he did in pre-season. He’s in a good place and playing terrific.”

After the loss of Williams, the Raiders have also backed out of the race for Shaun Johnson‘s contract. This leaves them with a few vacancies for the upcoming season.

A Widdop signing would help the Raiders bolster their roster for the 2022 campaign.

If he is able to provide the same impact that he is currently having in the Super League, it could help Canberra move back up the ladder next season.