The Canberra Raiders are confident halfback George Williams will see out the rest of his contract despite emerging reports of homesickness.

Reports earlier this week from Nine News’ Danny Weidler detailed that the 26-year-old was considering a return to the UK after suffering homesickness brought on by isolation from family due to COVID-19.

Williams and partner Charlotte, who is pregnant with the pair’s first child, have been unable to visit family abroad or have family visit due to Australia’s strict travel restrictions.

Speaking to NRL.com, Canberra CEO Don Furner said that he understood the challenges international players have faced over the last year.

“We relocate a lot of players from Queensland and New Zealand and England, and they get home sick from time to time,” Furner said.

“It certainly reared its head last year with COVID with a few of our guys.

“The difference is for our English players, they haven’t been able to get home because of the travel restrictions, and getting visitors here has been problematic for the same reasons for them to see their loved ones.

“George has told us that and we’re going to work through that.”

The Raiders expect the young halfback to see out the remaining 18 months of his current contract and have made no concessions regarding his current deal. However, the club has said that they will do more to help make the young family comfortable in Canberra.

Coach Ricky Stuart, who Williams approached about an early exit two weeks ago, said that the club will explore options to keep the 26-year-old happy.

“George came and saw me a fortnight ago and we’re now working through things,” Stuart told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It could now be a case of George have family come out for the final year of his contract. We want him to be comfortable and we will explore anything we can do to make life easier for the final year of his deal.

“George is a big part of this club and we don’t want him going anywhere.”

The Raiders will face Knights on Saturday afternoon as they hope to keep themselves in finals contention and avoid a 5th straight loss.