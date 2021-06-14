St George Illawarra have reportedly told key playmaker Corey Norman that his services at Kogarah will be surplus to requirements past the 2021 season.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons are set to place promising duo Jayden Sullivan and Junior Amone as priorities to partner Origin half Ben Hunt from next year.

As a result, Norman will not be handed a new deal for 2022, despite coach Anthony Griffin understood to be keen on holding onto the 30-year-old.

Norman joined the Dragons from Parramatta prior to the 2019 season and has played a total of 219 NRL games between stints with the Saints, Eels and Broncos.

The club’s decision to let go of Norman follows a path the Dragons have taken with in-form fullback Matt Dufty, who was notified by St George Illawarra that he will not be at Kogarah past this year as the club prioritises it’s youth.

Dufty has gained strong attention from several rivals and has been in great form for the Red V in recent weeks, including a two-try and five-try-assist outing against the Broncos last week.

Norman and Dufty are two of 10 players off-contract this year.