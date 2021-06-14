St George Illawarra have reportedly told key playmaker Corey Norman that his services at Kogarah will be surplus to requirements past the 2021 season.
As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons are set to place promising duo Jayden Sullivan and Junior Amone as priorities to partner Origin half Ben Hunt from next year.
As a result, Norman will not be handed a new deal for 2022, despite coach Anthony Griffin understood to be keen on holding onto the 30-year-old.
Norman joined the Dragons from Parramatta prior to the 2019 season and has played a total of 219 NRL games between stints with the Saints, Eels and Broncos.
The club’s decision to let go of Norman follows a path the Dragons have taken with in-form fullback Matt Dufty, who was notified by St George Illawarra that he will not be at Kogarah past this year as the club prioritises it’s youth.
Dufty has gained strong attention from several rivals and has been in great form for the Red V in recent weeks, including a two-try and five-try-assist outing against the Broncos last week.
Norman and Dufty are two of 10 players off-contract this year.
A little bit surprised at this decision because Corey’s form has been mostly good this season and the coach wanted to keep him, but when you consider the price tag ($850k) I can understand why the club decided not to offer him a new deal.
It has also raised the question of Adam Clune’s future at the Red V. If the club are going to place promising duo Jayden Sullivan and Junior Amone as priorities to partner Ben Hunt from next year, where does this leave Clune? He would be a regular in first grade with some other clubs.
After today’s puny effort against the Bulldogs it seems that many of the deficiencies in the team that Griffin inherited are still there. While this continues to happen the Dragons won’t be playing semi-finals football.
Finally some sense. But I’m sure it will be backed up with something even more ridiculous. Clune falls into the Sam Williams mould. Never likely to be a permanent fixture but great clubman and back up if the price is right. Today’s halves couldn’t even get over the Bulldogs. Either HOT or COLD. Said it before, say it again 8th or there abouts is what get yet again. Griffin & Co cannot coach any better than all the other also rans. You have to beat those below you – everytime and by good margins!