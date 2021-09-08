The NRL transfer market could be about to pick up pace.

With Brisbane Broncos' prop Ethan Bullemor officially released by the club this morning, it's understood things could happen rapidly, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

While the official location of the Broncos' youngster is yet to be announced, it's understood the Manly Sea Eagles have won the race and will announce his signature in the coming days. The St George Illawarra Dragons were also believed to be in contention.

His move to Manly though will see the Dragons confirm the signature of outside back Moses Suli in the coming days, who the Sea Eagles are set to release.

It had been reported that the Sea Eagles were demanding a payment of $50,000 for Suli's release after Manly paid the same figure to the Dragons previously for the early release of winger Jason Saab.

However, in a development last night, it's now understood the Sea Eagles will waive the payment of that fee, with Suli set to join the Dragons on a three-year deal worth a reported $1.7 million, or roughly $550,000 per season, which is what he is believed to have been earning on the Northern Beaches..

LATEST: Dragons three year $1.7m deal done with Moses Suli. Been told no transfer payment. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 7, 2021

With Bullemor's departure, the Broncos also free up a spot in their forward pack and squad for experience.

Coach Kevin Walters has previously discussed his desire to bring experience into the forward pack with one of the remaining spots for the 2022 squad.

“We have got a little bit of space there (in the salary cap), Walters previously told the Big Sports Breakfast on Sky Radio.

“We are looking at getting in a senior forward. We will just see what happens in the market and who is available."

It's understood that player will be Ryan James, with the club also previously linked to both Josh McGuire and Dylan Napa, both of whom they have now closed the door on.

The reports suggest the Broncos have been in talks with the Raiders' forward since the middle of the year, with the 30-year-old having been on the shelf with a knee injury during the second half of the season.