The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their interest in acquiring a key forward for 2022 as their next transfer target.

Reports have emerged recently that the Broncos were chasing all of Ryan James, Dylan Napa and Josh McGuire from the Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons respectively.

And now head coach Kevin Walters has confirmed the club would like to chase a forward with plenty of experience to help what is a relatively inexperienced setup.

While Adam Reynolds will join the club next season, the forwards will still be down on experience, with the starting group in the middle third of the park likely to be Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan (who has been out with injury) and Thomas Flegler.

Despite a mass retention and recruitment push by the club, Walters told The Big Sports Breakfast on Sky Radio that the club still had a little bit of room left in the salary cap.

“We have got a little bit of space there (in the salary cap), Walters said.

“We are looking at getting in a senior forward. We will just see what happens in the market and who is available.

“I think it is important to churn a little bit of your players, but also be quite stable as well.

“We have signed 19 players over the duration of this year. Some of those have come from outside the Broncos and a lot of these younger players at the Broncos we have re-signed in recent weeks.

“It will be a different looking Broncos team next year. But there is still a little bit of work to be done with our roster as far as incoming players.”

The Broncos may also look for a second rower, given captain Alex Glenn has elected to retire. The club are, however, bringing in Kurt Capewell from the Penrith Panthers, while both Jordan Riki and TC Robati are likely to push for starting positions on the edges come the 2022 season.