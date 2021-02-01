The below list takes into account only players who are regular hookers, or players who’s best position is wearing the number nine. Cameron Smith is not considered as he is currently unsigned.
10. Reece Robson
I rate this kid highly. Judging by the fact he displaced Jake Granville, it looks as though those in power in the Cowboys ranks also think so.
The 22 year-old looks to have nailed down a long-time number nine spot after shifting from the Dragons prior to 2020. He started 10 straight games prior to his hamstring injury in Round 14.
Robson managed to score five tries, set up two, lay on a line break assist and made almost 92% of his tackles. I have no doubt his 2021 season will be bigger and better.
Hey Dan…
Korisau. Did you mean speedy number 9, not number 7? Also Rarified company , not Verified?