North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has slammed rumours his future is under the microscope despite a horror 0-2 start for his side.

It has long been felt the Cowboys have struggled to hit expectations under Payten, even though they managed to qualify for the finals last year before being bundled out in Week 2 by the Cronulla Sharks after scraping past the Newcastle Knights in Week 1 with home ground advantage.

While the Cowboys have improved in some areas - particularly playing on the road - in recent seasons, their overall consistency still leaves plenty to be desired despite a roster hosting a number of State of Origin stars including Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter.

Payten admitted to Code Sports that morale is low after the losses, but that his relationship with the club's playing group has no issues.

“Morale gets low when you lose, it doesn't matter which club you are at,” the coach told the publication in one part of the interview where he denied being under pressure over his future.

“Are players unhappy … my door is always open. They know that.

“We plan things weekly and that's their chance to express anything if they feel something.

“I have an open and honest relationship with our two captains (Reuben Cotter and Tom Dearden) so if there is anything bubbling away, I would know it and I would feel it.”

Payten may be feeling the heat even if he doesn't admit it, having dropped Nanai to the Queensland Cup last week to work on his defence, only to recall him seven days later for this weekend's clash with the Brisbane Broncos after his side's drubbing at the hands of the Cronulla Sharks in Townsville during Round 2.

The Cowboys do welcome back Jason Taumalolo for the game against Brisbane in what is a boost, but Payten needs to see improvement out of his playing group to keep the wolves at bay given their horror start to the year.

Things don't get any easier in the coming weeks for the Cowboys either, with games against the always-ready-for-a-fight Canberra Raiders, and four-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers on the road.