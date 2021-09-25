A playmaker swap deal between the Titans and Raiders could be the win-win scenario both clubs are chasing to strengthen their finals contention for 2022.

According to News Corp's Brent Read, "internal talks" at both Gold Coast and Canberra surrounding the futures of Jamal Fogarty and Josh Hodgson have reportedly taken place.

Fogarty's future has been highly speculated this past week, with conflicting reports suggesting the Titans co-captain has been linked to the Raiders, while the Titans aren't keen to release the 27-year-old to the nation's capital.

The Titans halfback inked a new two-year contract extension just last month, however Fogarty's renewed contract hasn't stopped the Raiders from showing reported interest.

Canberra have been linked to an extensive range of halves since the abrupt departure of George Williams midway through this season, as the Green Machine look to make a return to the September action for 2022.

The Raiders' latest interest in Fogarty has reportedly sparked some consideration from both clubs to potentially engage in a swap deal between the Titans gun and Hogdson, who has also had his future speculated this year.

Brisbane have shown keen interest in the Englishman's services, however those ties have cooled in recent months.

Their Queensland rivals in the Titans could swoop on the veteran hooker, who would be seen as the ideal candidate to further boost Gold Coast's chances of landing an inaugural NRL premiership.

An experienced and ready-made rake may just be the missing piece of the puzzle for Justin Holbrook's side, who made a return to the top-eight this season.

The Titans have kept a constant eye on Storm hooker Brandon Smith, however the Kiwi international looks likely to remain in Victoria.

The names on offer in the No.9 may not come greater than Hodgson's, with the Titans set to utilise the off-season to bolster their dummy-half duties after cutting Mitch Rein earlier this month.

As highlighted by Read, there could be a pay dispute should the Raiders and Titans open discussions to swap Hodgson and Fogarty, with the former's wages significantly north of the latter's.

The Titans are set to experiment with a new-look spine next season, with Jayden Campbell set to lead from fullback, with AJ Brimson and Toby Sexton tipped to hold the reigns in the halves.

Along with Rein, the Titans did not offer new deals to halves duo Tyrone Peachey and Ash Taylor.