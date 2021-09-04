SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Nick Cotric of the Raiders (L) celebrates a try with Jarrod Croker and Josh Hodgson during the round 15 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Canberra are tipped to be preparing for a high-profile player clean out, with a number of veterans, including contracted players, potentially heading for the exit in the nation's capital.

According to The Australian, the Raiders could be prepared to ship senior figures Josh Hodgson, Jarrod Croker and Ryan James, despite the trio being contracted for next season.

Ongoing speculation surrounding Hodgson and Croker has led to the belief that neither player holds a secure place under Ricky Stuart, who could kick-start an exodus of names following the club's poor 2021 campaign.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Josh Hodgson of the Canberra Raiders reacts during the round two NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

The Green Machine's 16-40 defeat at the hands of the Roosters on Thursday has mathematically put a line through the Raiders' finals hopes, a benchmark that was seen as achievable for Stuart's side almost unanimously pre-season.

Now, Canberra could look to flip their list, with the aforementioned Croker, Hodgson and James potentially joining off-contract threesome Dunamis Lui, Sia Soliola and Caleb Aekins in potential exits.

Both Lui and James have been previously linked with a venture north to Red Hill, as the Broncos also look to give their squad a facelift this off-season.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Dunamis Lui of the Raiders is tackled during the round two NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Newcastle Knights at GIO Stadium on March 18, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

As well as potentially opening the exit for a number of players, the Raiders' revolving door could see a number of formidable names arrive are in Stuart's sights for the future.

In The Australian's report, Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown is believed to be of interest to Canberra as they continue their search to replace George Williams.

It is understood that following the Raiders' disappointing campaign, their interest in Brown has grown, with the Eels five-eighth seen as a fitting partner for star half Jack Wighton.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Dylan Brown of the Eels runs with the ball during the round 25 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Manly Sea Eagles at Bankwest Stadium on September 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Brown remains contracted to Parramatta until the end of next season, but will be gaining attention from several rival clubs for either an immediate move or from 2023 as of November 1.

 