Canberra are tipped to be preparing for a high-profile player clean out, with a number of veterans, including contracted players, potentially heading for the exit in the nation's capital.

According to The Australian, the Raiders could be prepared to ship senior figures Josh Hodgson, Jarrod Croker and Ryan James, despite the trio being contracted for next season.

Ongoing speculation surrounding Hodgson and Croker has led to the belief that neither player holds a secure place under Ricky Stuart, who could kick-start an exodus of names following the club's poor 2021 campaign.

The Green Machine's 16-40 defeat at the hands of the Roosters on Thursday has mathematically put a line through the Raiders' finals hopes, a benchmark that was seen as achievable for Stuart's side almost unanimously pre-season.

Now, Canberra could look to flip their list, with the aforementioned Croker, Hodgson and James potentially joining off-contract threesome Dunamis Lui, Sia Soliola and Caleb Aekins in potential exits.

Both Lui and James have been previously linked with a venture north to Red Hill, as the Broncos also look to give their squad a facelift this off-season.

As well as potentially opening the exit for a number of players, the Raiders' revolving door could see a number of formidable names arrive are in Stuart's sights for the future.

In The Australian's report, Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown is believed to be of interest to Canberra as they continue their search to replace George Williams.

It is understood that following the Raiders' disappointing campaign, their interest in Brown has grown, with the Eels five-eighth seen as a fitting partner for star half Jack Wighton.

Brown remains contracted to Parramatta until the end of next season, but will be gaining attention from several rival clubs for either an immediate move or from 2023 as of November 1.