One of the best young talents coming through the South Sydney Rabbitohs pathways system, halfback Matthew Humphries, will be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2027.

The club's highest point-scorer in this year's SG Ball Cup, Humphries, has taken the 13-man game by storm this year and recently made his Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup debuts, capping off a stellar last 12 months.

Highly regarded in rugby league circles, the Terrigal-Wamberal Sharks junior will make the move to the Rabbitohs' development list next season before being promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in a couple of years.

Able to play either five-eighth or at halfback, he has started in the halves in the team's past three reserve-grade matches in which he has scored one try and made 272 total running meters whilst controlling the attack as the primary playmaker.

Originally with the Central Coast Roosters, he has also shown his skill in the 15-man code playing inside centre for Newington College and was named in the Under-16s NSW Waratahs squad before shifting all of his focus to rugby league.