The first team list Tuesday of 2022 is here, with Round 1 just over 48 hours away from getting underway as the footy comes back to life.

Here is all the latest news on the teams front ahead of the 4pm deadline for teams to be named.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Penrith Panthers

The biggest question facing the Panthers ahead of Round 1 was the fitness of Nathan Cleary, however, he has now been ruled out of at least the opening three weeks. That means Sean O'Sullivan will start in the halves, with Kurt Falls the next cab off the rank if any problems were to strike either O'Sullivan or Jarome Luai.

Matt Burton and Paul Momirovski will be replaced with Stephen Crichton, who moves back to centre, and Izack Tago, with Charlie Staines likely to edge out youngster Taylan May for the vacant wing spot. The rest of the team is as was for the grand final, although it's tipped J'maine Hopgood is in contention for a spot on the bench.

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles have been hit heavily by injuries leading into Round 1, particularly in the second row where all of Haumole Olokau'atu, Josh Schuster and Ben Trbojevic will be missing. That means Sean Keppie and Karl Lawton are likely to start on the edge, opening up more bench spots - likely one for Andrew Davey, and the other for a middle forward in the shape of Toafofoa Sipley or Josh Aloiai (should he miss out), taking that Ethan Bullemor already had a spot on the pine in Manly's best 17.

Martin Taupau was also under a cloud, however, it's tipped he will be right to go. The rest of the Sea Eagles' side will be at full strength.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

Canberra Raiders

Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has taken the huge decision to leave Jarrod Croker out of his team to take on the Sharks in the opening round, confirming the news last night. That means Matt Timoko and Sebastian Kris will start in the centres, while a suspension to Jordan Rapana will likely see Semi Valemei take a wing spot alongside Xavier Savage, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to hang onto the number one jumper.

Stuart has also previously confirmed Brad Schneider will start in the halves for Jamal Fogarty, who is set to miss up to four months with a knee injury. While most of the forward pack will pick itself, Adam Elliott and Ryan Sutton are set to be in a race for the number 13 jersey, while a fit combination Elliott Whitehead and Hudson Young in the second row could keep Corey Harawira-Naera on the bench.

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks will be without Wade Graham to start the season, with the veteran second rower suffering a syndesmosis injury in the club's second trial victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs. That likely means Teig Wilton will gain a starting spot alongside Briton Nikora on the edge, with Siosifa Talakai to provide plenty of versatility from the bench.

Matt Ikuvalu is in contention for a spot out wide, although that would likely require Ronaldo Mulitalo moving into the centres, with Connor Tracey pushed back into the number 14 jumper. Braydon Trindall is out too with a suspension, meaning Matt Moylan is a walk up start alongside Nicho Hynes in the halves.

Given Cameron McInnes is out, Dale Finucane will take up a spot at lock, with Toby Rudolf and Braden Hamlin-Uele the most likely starts, and a mix of Andrew Fifita, Aiden Tolman, Royce Hunt and Jack Williams will claim the final bench spots.

Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos

It's unclear at this stage whether either Adam Reynolds or Kobe Hetherington will be able to take their spots in Round 1, with the duo testing positive to COVID last week. At any rate, Hetherington would likely only be in contention for a bench spot. If Reynolds is fit, then it's tipped that he could be joined by Albert Kelly, with the veteran beating out Billy Walters, Ezra Mam and Tyson Gamble for the spot. If Reynolds is unable to play, then one of the trio will slot into the side.

Elsewhere, Jordan Pereira has been tipped to land a wing spot ahead of Corey Oates, with Jamayne Isaako replacing the injured Tesi Niu at fullback, beating out Selwyn Cobbo for the spot, who will be eased into first-grade this year.

Thomas Flegler and Brendan Piakura are out to suspension. It's likely that Ryan James will earn a spot in the side for Flegler, with James and Keenan Palasia to battle for the starting spot.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Blake Taaffe will start the year in the number one jersey, with Latrell Mitchell out suspended, while Lachlan Ilias replaces Reynolds at halfback. Taaffe will likely swap back to the number 14 after Round 1, however, for now, Siliva Havili is likely to fill that jumper.

It has been reported that Cameron Murray is no certainty for Round 1 as he recovers from the same surgery as Nathan Cleary, although likely will be named.

Jai Arrow is set to start in the second row for Jaydn Su'A, having spent some time in the starting side there last year, while Jaxson Paulo is the man tipped to play in the centres, with Alex Johnston and Josh Mansour the wing combination.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Sydney Roosters

With young gun Joseph Suaalii and Billy Smith both missing for the opening rounds, it's tipped veteran Kevin Naiqama will get a run in the Roosters' side for Round 1 against Newcastle. Luke Keary is set to pass fitness, as will Sam Walker and James Tedesco, who have both had question marks. Joseph Manu is also back, while Paul Momirovski will play in the centres in what is a different looking backline to the one which finished last year.

Sam Verrills is out suspended for the season opener, which will see Connor Watson and Victor Radley both in the starting 13 for Round 1, although who plays at lock and who plays at hooker is yet to be determined. Adam Keighran is most likely to fill in the utility role that Watson will likely fill following Round 1.

Newcastle Knights

Jake Clifford and Adam Clune have won the race to start in the halves for the Knights, while Adam O'Brien also confirmed ahead of the Knights' second trial against Melbourne that Kurt Mann will play at lock. Dane Gagai's return to the club means he will slot straight into the centres alongside Bradman Best, while Hymel Hunt's injury means Dominic Young will play on the wing. Chris Randall will also take Jayden Brailey's spot at hooker.

Mann playing at lock means Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Mitch Barnett are in a race to start in the second row alongside Tyson Frizell, with the other to play from the bench.

New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons

New Zealand Warriors

It's understood Chanel Harris-Tavita will be named in the number one jersey, replacing the suspended Reece Walsh, who will be back next week. Shaun Johnson will take one spot in the halves, however, whether Kodi Nikorima or Ashley Taylor joins him is a mystery, although Nikorima is a contender to play 14 if he doesn't gain a spot in the run on side.

Matt Lodge is also suspended to start the season, meaning Bunty Afoa, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Aaron Pene will battle for a starting spot. Euan Aitken's move to the second row was a success and will continue, with Josh Curran likely to take the other spot out wide. The injury to Tohu Harris means Bayley Sironen could yet wind up with a starting spot at 13, although Curran could also play lock despite his excellent late season form on the edge.

St George Illawarra Dragons

A Monday evening report suggests the Dragons will overlook both Tariq Sims and George Burgess for the opening round of the season. That means Jack Bird will shift into the second row from his reported position at lock, with Jack de Belin to play 13 and Blakw Lawrie to be joined in the front row by either Francis Molo or Aaron Woods, with the other to come from the bench. Jaydn Su'A will join Sims on the edge.

In the backline, Tyrell Sloan will play at the back, and Talatau Amone has reportedly won the race to play at five-eighth alongside Ben Hunt in the halves. Cody Ramsey will take a spot on the wing, while Moses Suli will also be picked, with Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa on the other side of the park. Moses Mbye will play at 14.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm

Wests Tigers

In a mega blow for the Tigers, Jacob Liddle will miss the opening month - and maybe a little more - after suffering a knee injury. Jake Simpkin is the obvious replacement at number nine. Jackson Hastings will play alongside Luke Brooks in the halves, while Starford To'a could yet be pushed into the centres to cover for the injury to Tommy Talau, with Oliver Gildart the only locked in starter in the three-quarter line.

James Tamou is out suspended, but Stefano Utoikamanu and Alex Twal had the inside running on the spots at prop anyway, with Tyrone Peachey to play lock. Joe Ofahenagaue, Alex Seyfarth, Thomas Mikaele, Kelma Tuilagi and Tuki Simpkins will fight for the remaining bench spots.

Melbourne Storm

Ryan Papenhuyzen is racing the clock to be fit for Round 1, however, Nick Meaney will serve as his obvious replacement. Xavier Coates slots straight onto the wing vacated by Josh Addo-Carr, while Cameron Munster is also racing the clock. With Cooper Johns out as well, it could be left to Jayden Nikorima to take over in what will be his return to the NRL.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona being able to play is likely to see him pushed to lock, with Tyran Wishart in contention for a bench spot following some excellent form in the trials.

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Parramatta Eels

The Eels' have a major shortage of outside backs. Sean Russell will play on the wing alongside Bailey Simonsson, with it being virtually Parramatta's only option. Will Penisini is set to keep Tom Opacic out of the side in an otherwise unchanged back seven. The forward pack too picks itself, although Shaun Lane is likely to start in the back row, with Ryan Matterson to come off the bench. Ray Stone is the only other forward guaranteed of a bench spot, with Oregon Kaufusi, Marata Niukore, Makaeshi Makatoa, Bryce Cartwright, David Hollis and Ky Rodwell to fight for the remaining bench spots.

Gold Coast Titans

A new-look Titans spine will see Jayden Campbell at fullback, and AJ Brimson to partner Toby Sexton in the halves. Erin Clark will likely start at hooker. There is also a race on for the final wing spot between Phillip Sami and Greg Marzhew, while Brian Kelly, Patrick Herbert and Corey Thompson all have their spots secured.

Justin Holbrook indicated over the weekend that Isaac Liu, Moeaki Foutaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will start in the middle third, with the bench spots up in the air. Tanah Boyd is battling Will Smith for the utility spot, wile Jarrod Wallace, Sam Lisone and Jaimin Jolliffe are battling for two spots. It's also a question over which two second row options will start, with Beau Fermor pushing Kevin Proctor and David Fifita hard.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs

North Queensland Cowboys

There is plenty happening at the Cowboys. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow's switch to fullback is set to see Valentine Holmes move into the centres, alongside new recruit Peta Hiku. Kyle Fledt and Murray Taulagi should keep their grip on the wing spots, while Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend are tipped to edge out Scott Drinkwater in the halves.

Jason Taumalolo's role going back to that of a big-minute middle forward will see him run out in the number 13 jumper, with Coen Hess likely to partner either Jamayne Taunoa-Brown or Jordan McLean in the front row, although Griffin Neame reportedly impressed Toddy Payten during the trials and pre-season.

Mitchell Dunn's position in the second row is anything but secure, with Heilum Luki, Ben Condon and Jeremiah Nanai all pushing for spots in the second row. Daejarn Asi and Ben Hampton will also compete over the number 14 jersey.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs side will look almost completely different to the one which finished 2021. Matt Dufty will line up at fullback, Josh Addo-Carr on the wing, Brent Naden at centre, Matt Burton in the halves, Paul Vaughan in the front row and Tevita Pangai Junior in the second row.

It's thought Aaron Schoupp and Jayden Okunbor have the inside running on the two remaining back five spots, while Jake Averillo has edged out Kyle Flanagan for the other halves spot.

Luke Thompson and Josh Jackson will complete the middle third, with Trent Barett previously confirming Jack Hetherington will line up on the edge this season. Bailey Biondi-Odo is tipped to be the utility, while Corey Waddell, Ava Seumanufagai, Max King, Jackson Topine, Chris Patolo, Joe Stimson and Raymond Faitala-Mariner could all be in contention for a bench spot.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide