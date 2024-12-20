Cronulla Sharks front-rower Tuku Hau Tapuha has landed a new contract extension that will keep him at the club for the near future.

After this website revealed in October that the forward had entered talks with the Shakrs over a new contract, the club has now confirmed he has agreed to a one-year extension until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

It is understood that the club have high hopes for the 23-year-old and he is expected to garner more game-time next season with the departures of Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels) and Royce Hunt (Wests Tigers) to rival Sydney teams.

"I'm grateful the Sharks have instilled that trust in me," he said.

"I enjoy the playing group and the staff from the bottom up. They make it an easy joint to come into and I'm grateful to spend another year here.

"I'd like to thank the coaches, thank my parents and, most of all, thank the man above. You can achieve everything through him and he's the centre of my life.

"I want to play more consistently in that top side. The big goal for me is getting a few more minutes. I think I can really showcase what I bring to the team."

Starting his career at the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, Hau Tapuha moved to the Sydney Roosters where he played three NRL matches across three seasons from 2021-23 before making a mid-season move to the Sharks.

Regarded as one of the Roosters most promising forwards at the time, the 22-year-old has featured in ten matches for the Cronulla Sharks but spent most of his time in the NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets to further enhance his development.

"Tuku is a valued member of our squad with vast potential," Sharks General Manager Football Darren Mooney said.

"We saw glimpses of his ability this year. He's only just turned 23 and is yet to come into his prime as a prop, so we're excited to see the levels he can reach."