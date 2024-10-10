The Cronulla Sharks have entered contract talks with one of their most consistent and underrated forwards as they revamp their forward pack for the 2025 NRL season.

After starting his career at the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, Hau Tapuha moved to the Sydney Roosters where he played three NRL matches across three seasons from 2021-23 before making a mid-season move to the Sharks.

Regarded as one of the Roosters most promising forwards at the time, the 22-year-old has featured in ten matches for the Cronulla Sharks but spent most of his time in the NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets to further enhance his development.

According to sources speaking under the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle can reveal that the Cronulla Sharks have entered talks with forward Tuku Hau Tapuha over a new contract that would see him remain at the Shire beyond the 2025 NRL season.

It is understood that the club have high hopes for him and is expected to garner more game-time next season with the departures of Jack Williams (Parramatta Eels) and Royce Hunt (Wests Tigers) to rival Sydney teams.

"It's a place when I first came I kind of got a vibe of the join, and it's a really drop your shoulders joint, and you can really be yourself," Tapuha told Zero Tackle after winning the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final against the North Sydney Bears a fortnight ago.

"It's a place I really enjoy being around and everybody that makes up the organisation from the board to the staff to the players.

"They make it a really easy place to come into work and it doesn't really feel like work when you're enjoying it that much."

Although Hunt always seemed destined to exit the club after the signing of Addin Fonua-Blake from the New Zealand Warriors, the loss of Williams was quite surprising, considering he has been at Cronulla since 2018.

However, Zero Tackle understands that one of the reasons behind his exit was the breakout season of Jersey Flegg Cup captain and lock forward Samuel McCulloch - fans are set to hear the name more ofter in the coming years.

