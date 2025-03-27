The Manly Sea Eagles have today confirmed Daly Cherry-Evans' departure at the end of 2025, announcing that the club's captain declined a two-year contract extension.

After a week of dramatic revelations, behind-the-scenes speculations, and unorthodox contract proposals, Cherry-Evans' time in Manly is officially coming to a close, with the star halfback set to either retire or join a rival club in 2026.

While media and fans were made aware of DCE's desire to leave the Sea Eagles earlier this week, following his announcement on 100% Footy, the Manly Sea Eagles' management assured fans that they would still be offering the star halfback a deal to keep him in Manly for the rest of his career.

It seems the contract offer came too little, too late, with Manly CEO Tony Mestrov confirming his exit and his discontent with the decision.

“Obviously, we are all disappointed that Daly has decided to end his stay at Manly, but we respect his decision,” Mestrov told the media today.

Mestrov assured Manly faithful that the halfback will still don the club's jersey for the rest of 2025, and that the goal of a premiership still remains the same.

“We do know that he is the ultimate professional, and he will want to go out a winner.”

Cherry-Evans was also confident in his ability to end on a high note, promising fans a season to remember.

“I am fully committed to giving my absolute best over the coming months to make this season the best it can possibly be for our team, our club, and our fans,” the Sea Eagles skipper promised.

DCE confirmed earlier in the week that the decision was made based on his family's needs, a sentiment that Mestrov went on to confirm.

"Only Daly knows what is right for him and his family."

While it is unknown where Cherry-Evans will end up by 2026, reports that the Sydney Roosters, the Dolphins, and potentially the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs would all be interested in the halfback's services.