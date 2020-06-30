2020-07-02T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Storm
Roosters
1R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu
3Justin OlamJustin Olam
4Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
7Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9Cameron SmithCameron Smith
10Christian WelchChristian Welch
11Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 
14Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
15T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
16Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
17N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
 
18Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
19Marion SeveMarion Seve
20Albert VeteAlbert Vete
21Chris LewisChris Lewis
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris5
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho10
Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner11
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton12
Nat ButcherNat Butcher13
 
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili14
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua15
M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins17
 
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita18
Ryan HallRyan Hall19
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick20
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam21

2020-07-03T08:00:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Dragons
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield
5Nick CotricNick Cotric
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 
14Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
15Emre GulerEmre Guler
16Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
17Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
 
18Tom StarlingTom Starling
19Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
20Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
21Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jason SaabJason Saab2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono12
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin13
 
Ben HuntBen Hunt14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr15
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims16
Jackson FordJackson Ford17
 
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker18
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor19
Billy BrittainBilly Brittain20
Timoteo LafaiTimoteo Lafai21

2020-07-03T09:55:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Cowboys
1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Jai FieldJai Field
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 
14Ray StoneRay Stone
15David GowerDavid Gower
16Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
 
18S. UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
19Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
20George JenningsGeorge Jennings
21Will SmithWill Smith
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters4
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill5
S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater6
Jake CliffordJake Clifford7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean10
Shane WrightShane Wright11
Coen HessCoen Hess12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 
Ben HamptonBen Hampton14
Gavin CooperGavin Cooper15
Peter HolaPeter Hola16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo17
 
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter18
V. HolmesValentine Holmes19
Corey JensenCorey Jensen20
Jake GranvilleJake Granville21

2020-07-04T05:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Sharks
1Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Mitch ReinMitch Rein
10Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright
17Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
 
18Erin ClarkErin Clark
19Beau FermorBeau Fermor
20Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
21Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Josh DuganJosh Dugan3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien4
Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin5
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Wade GrahamWade Graham12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams13
 
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf14
B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele15
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai16
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt17
 
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen18
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey19
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy20
Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald21

2020-07-04T07:30:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Broncos
1R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a
3Peta HikuPeta Hiku
4Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7Blake GreenBlake Green
8J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10Agnatius PaasiAgnatius Paasi
11Jack MurchieJack Murchie
12Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13Adam BlairAdam Blair
 
14C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
15J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington
16Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
17Joshua CurranJoshua Curran
 
18King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa
20Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
21Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
22Gerard BealeGerard Beale
Tesi NiuTesi Niu1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako2
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth3
Darius BoydDarius Boyd4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge8
Issac LukeIssac Luke9
Payne HaasPayne Haas10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn11
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan13
 
Tom DeardenTom Dearden14
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler15
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy16
Ben Te’oBen Te’o17
 
Corey OatesCorey Oates18
Cory PaixCory Paix19
Richie KennarRichie Kennar20
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate21

2020-07-04T09:35:00ZBankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
Panthers
1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Harry GrantHarry Grant
10Oliver ClarkOliver Clark
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
 
14Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor
15Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
16Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
17M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
 
18Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
19Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
20Billy WaltersBilly Walters
21Russell PackerRussell Packer
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour2
Dean WhareDean Whare3
S. CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brian To’oBrian To’o5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
James TamouJames Tamou8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 
Matt BurtonMatt Burton14
Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota16
Billy BurnsBilly Burns17
 
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny18
Brent NadenBrent Naden19
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu20
Tyrone MayTyrone May21

2020-07-05T06:05:00ZLottoland
Sea Eagles
Knights
1Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
2Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Moses SuliMoses Suli
5Tevita FunaTevita Funa
6Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
7D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Danny LeviDanny Levi
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson
12Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14Cade CustCade Cust
15Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
16Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
 
18Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle
19Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
20Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski
21H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala3
Bradman BestBradman Best4
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt5
Kurt MannKurt Mann6
Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer8
A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti10
L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon11
Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia12
Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese13
 
Tex HoyTex Hoy14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti15
Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra16
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo17
 
Tautau MogaTautau Moga18
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones19
P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland20
Josh KingJosh King21

2020-07-05T08:30:00ZBankwest Stadium
Bulldogs
Rabbitohs
1D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
2Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
5C. CrichtonChristian Crichton
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
8Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10Dylan NapaDylan Napa
11Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
12R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
13Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 
14Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland
15Dean BrittDean Britt
16Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga
17Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
 
19Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
20Jack CoggerJack Cogger
21Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
22Sione KatoaSione Katoa
L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Dane GagaiDane Gagai2
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham3
James RobertsJames Roberts4
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a11
Ethan LoweEthan Lowe12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 
Liam KnightLiam Knight14
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen15
Hame SeleHame Sele16
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns17
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls18
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan20
Corey AllanCorey Allan21