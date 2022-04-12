2022-04-14T09:50:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 Nick CotricNick Cotric
3 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
4 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
 INTERCHANGE
14 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
17 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 RESERVES
18 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
19 Hudson YoungHudson Young
20 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
21 Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
22 Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
23 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
24 Peter HolaPeter Hola
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Coen HessCoen Hess 10
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 11
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 15
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 16
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 17
 RESERVES
Emry PereEmry Pere 18
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 19
Riley PriceRiley Price 20
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 21
Ben CondonBen Condon 22
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 23
 

2022-04-15T06:00:00ZStadium Australia
Rabbitohs
Bulldogs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Taane MilneTaane Milne
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Josh MansourJosh Mansour
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Hame SeleHame Sele
15 Jacob HostJacob Host
16 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
17 Liam KnightLiam Knight
 RESERVES
18 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
19 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
23 Terrell Kalo KaloTerrell Kalo Kalo
24 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matt DuftyMatt Dufty 1
Brent NadenBrent Naden 2
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 3
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 8
Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan 10
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 11
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 12
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 14
Chris PatoloChris Patolo 15
Max KingMax King 16
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 17
 RESERVES
Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo 19
Reece HoffmanReece Hoffman 20
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 21
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 22
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai 23
Joshua CookJoshua Cook 24
Corey AllanCorey Allan 25

2022-04-15T09:55:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Broncos
MATCH CENTRE
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Taylan MayTaylan May
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
19 Chris SmithChris Smith
20 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
21 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
22 Soni LukeSoni Luke
23 Christian CrichtonChristian Crichton
24 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ryan JamesRyan James 14
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 15
TC RobatiTC Robati 16
Cory PaixCory Paix 17
 RESERVES
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 18
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 19
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 20
Ezra MamEzra Mam 21
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 22
Ethan Quai-WardEthan Quai-Ward 23
Logan BaylissLogan Bayliss 24

2022-04-16T07:30:00Z4 Pines Park
Sea Eagles
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5 Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
16 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
 RESERVES
18 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
19 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
20 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
21 Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
22 Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis
23 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
24 James RoumanosJames Roumanos
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 1
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 6
Toby SextonToby Sexton 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Erin ClarkErin Clark 9
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 13
 INTERCHANGE
Will SmithWill Smith 14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone 15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 16
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 17
 RESERVES
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 18
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 19
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 20
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 21
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 22
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 23
Sosefo FifitaSosefo Fifita 24

2022-04-16T09:35:00ZAAMI Park
Storm
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen
2 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
15 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
16 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
17 Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa
 RESERVES
18 Chris LewisChris Lewis
19 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
20 Marion SeveMarion Seve
21 Jordan GrantJordan Grant
22 Jayden NikorimaJayden Nikorima
23 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
24 Sualauvi FaalogoSualauvi Faalogo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 INTERCHANGE
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 14
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 16
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 17
 RESERVES
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 18
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 19
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 20
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 21
Kade DykesKade Dykes 22
Jonaiah LualuaJonaiah Lualua 23
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele 24

2022-04-17T04:00:00ZSydney Cricket Ground
Roosters
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama
6 Sam WalkerSam Walker
7 Luke KearyLuke Keary
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
16 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
17 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
 RESERVES
18 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
19 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
20 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
21 Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
22 Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
23 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
24 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 12
Josh CurranJosh Curran 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 16
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 17
 RESERVES
Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo 18
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 20
P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati 21
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 22
Otukinekina KepuOtukinekina Kepu 23
Junior RatuvaJunior Ratuva 24
Valingi KepuValingi Kepu 25

2022-04-17T06:05:00ZWIN Stadium
Dragons
Knights
MATCH CENTRE
1 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Jack BirdJack Bird
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
11 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
12 Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
15 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
16 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
17 George BurgessGeorge Burgess
 RESERVES
18 Tautau MogaTautau Moga
19 Jackson FordJackson Ford
20 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
21 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
22 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
23 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
24 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Adam CluneAdam Clune 7
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 8
Chris RandallChris Randall 9
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 12
Kurt MannKurt Mann 13
 INTERCHANGE
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 16
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue 17
 RESERVES
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 18
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 19
Tex HoyTex Hoy 20
Jack JohnsJack Johns 21
Jason PurcellJason Purcell 22
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 23
Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove 24

2022-04-18T06:00:00ZCommBank Stadium
Eels
Wests Tigers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
3 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
5 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
15 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
16 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
17 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
 RESERVES
18 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
19 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
20 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
21 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
22 Samuel LoizouSamuel Loizou
23 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
 
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
James RobertsJames Roberts 3
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 4
Starford To'aStarford To'a 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 9
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 12
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jock MaddenJock Madden 14
Alex TwalAlex Twal 15
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
 RESERVES
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 18
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 19
Oliver GildartOliver Gildart 20
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 21
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins 22
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 23
Austin DiasAustin Dias 24

