2022-04-14T09:50:00Z
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Semi Valemei
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Brad Schneider
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Ryan Sutton
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Xavier Savage
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Adam Elliott
|17
|Corey Horsburgh
|RESERVES
|18
|Sebastian Kris
|19
|Hudson Young
|20
|Matt Frawley
|21
|Albert Hopoate
|22
|Jarrod Croker
|23
|Trey Mooney
|24
|Peter Hola
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Coen Hess
|10
|Tom Gilbert
|11
|Jeremiah Nanai
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Heilum Luki
|15
|Reuben Cotter
|16
|Connelly Lemuelu
|17
|RESERVES
|Emry Pere
|18
|Brendan Elliot
|19
|Riley Price
|20
|Daejarn Asi
|21
|Ben Condon
|22
|Ben Hampton
|23
2022-04-15T06:00:00Z
|1
|Blake Taaffe
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Taane Milne
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Josh Mansour
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Hame Sele
|15
|Jacob Host
|16
|Davvy Moale
|17
|Liam Knight
|RESERVES
|18
|Siliva Havili
|19
|Isaiah Tass
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Richie Kennar
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|23
|Terrell Kalo Kalo
|24
|Jaxson Paulo
|Matt Dufty
|1
|Brent Naden
|2
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Luke Thompson
|8
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Corey Waddell
|11
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|12
|Josh Jackson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brandon Wakeham
|14
|Chris Patolo
|15
|Max King
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|RESERVES
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|19
|Reece Hoffman
|20
|Aaron Schoupp
|21
|Jackson Topine
|22
|Ava Seumanufagai
|23
|Joshua Cook
|24
|Corey Allan
|25
2022-04-15T09:55:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Taylan May
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mitch Kenny
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Jaeman Salmon
|RESERVES
|18
|Robert Jennings
|19
|Chris Smith
|20
|J'maine Hopgood
|21
|Lindsay Smith
|22
|Soni Luke
|23
|Christian Crichton
|24
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Billy Walters
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Keenan Palasia
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Corey Jensen
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Kobe Hetherington
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ryan James
|14
|Rhys Kennedy
|15
|TC Robati
|16
|Cory Paix
|17
|RESERVES
|Tyson Gamble
|18
|Delouise Hoeter
|19
|Jordan Pereira
|20
|Ezra Mam
|21
|Te Maire Martin
|22
|Ethan Quai-Ward
|23
|Logan Bayliss
|24
2022-04-16T07:30:00Z
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Tolutau Koula
|5
|Christian Tuipulotu
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Josh Aloiai
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Andrew Davey
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Karl Lawton
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Taniela Paseka
|RESERVES
|18
|Ethan Bullemor
|19
|Ben Trbojevic
|20
|Toafofoa Sipley
|21
|Jorge Taufua
|22
|Kurt De Luis
|23
|Kaeo Weekes
|24
|James Roumanos
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|AJ Brimson
|6
|Toby Sexton
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Erin Clark
|9
|Isaac Liu
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Will Smith
|14
|Sam Lisone
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Jarrod Wallace
|17
|RESERVES
|Paul Turner
|18
|Kevin Proctor
|19
|Herman Ese'ese
|20
|Sam McIntyre
|21
|Corey Thompson
|22
|Tanah Boyd
|23
|Sosefo Fifita
|24
2022-04-16T09:35:00Z
|1
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2
|Nick Meaney
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brandon Smith
|15
|Tyran Wishart
|16
|Trent Loiero
|17
|Tepai Moeroa
|RESERVES
|18
|Chris Lewis
|19
|Alec MacDonald
|20
|Marion Seve
|21
|Jordan Grant
|22
|Jayden Nikorima
|23
|Will Warbrick
|24
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Aiden Tolman
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Braydon Trindall
|18
|Mawene Hiroti
|19
|Lachlan Miller
|20
|Royce Hunt
|21
|Kade Dykes
|22
|Jonaiah Lualua
|23
|Franklin Pele
|24
2022-04-17T04:00:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Kevin Naiqama
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Luke Keary
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Fletcher Baker
|16
|Angus Crichton
|17
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|RESERVES
|18
|Lachlan Lam
|19
|Naufahu Whyte
|20
|Adam Keighran
|21
|Renouf Atoni
|22
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|23
|Joseph Suaalii
|24
|Drew Hutchison
|Reece Walsh
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Euan Aitken
|11
|Bayley Sironen
|12
|Josh Curran
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kodi Nikorima
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Aaron Pene
|16
|Eliesa Katoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Taniela Otukolo
|18
|Viliami Vailea
|20
|P. Petterson-Robati
|21
|Rocco Berry
|22
|Otukinekina Kepu
|23
|Junior Ratuva
|24
|Valingi Kepu
|25
2022-04-17T06:05:00Z
|1
|Moses Mbye
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Jack Bird
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Josh Kerr
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Jaydn Su'a
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Talatau Amone
|15
|Blake Lawrie
|16
|Josh McGuire
|17
|George Burgess
|RESERVES
|18
|Tautau Moga
|19
|Jackson Ford
|20
|Aaron Woods
|21
|Tyrell Sloan
|22
|Jack Gosiewski
|23
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|24
|Jayden Sullivan
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Edrick Lee
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Adam Clune
|7
|David Klemmer
|8
|Chris Randall
|9
|Daniel Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Brodie Jones
|12
|Kurt Mann
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Phoenix Crossland
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Leo Thompson
|16
|Sauaso Sue
|17
|RESERVES
|Simi Sasagi
|18
|Pasami Saulo
|19
|Tex Hoy
|20
|Jack Johns
|21
|Jason Purcell
|22
|Dylan Lucas
|23
|Brayden Musgrove
|24
2022-04-18T06:00:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Tom Opacic
|4
|Marata Niukore
|5
|Bailey Simonsson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Oregon Kaufusi
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Nathan Brown
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Makahesi Makatoa
|15
|Ryan Matterson
|16
|Hayze Perham
|17
|Mitch Rein
|RESERVES
|18
|Bryce Cartwright
|19
|Jakob Arthur
|20
|Wiremu Greig
|21
|Ky Rodwell
|22
|Samuel Loizou
|23
|Elie El-Zakhem
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|James Roberts
|3
|Luke Garner
|4
|Starford To'a
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Jake Simpkin
|9
|Zane Musgrove
|10
|Kelma Tuilagi
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Joe Ofahengaue
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jock Madden
|14
|Alex Twal
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|RESERVES
|Tyrone Peachey
|18
|Jacob Liddle
|19
|Oliver Gildart
|20
|Ken Maumalo
|21
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|22
|Junior Tupou
|23
|Austin Dias
|24