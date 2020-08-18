2020-08-20T09:50:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Storm
1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14Ray StoneRay Stone
15Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
16Kane EvansKane Evans
17Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
 
18Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
19Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
20Will SmithWill Smith
21Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
Sandor EarlSandor Earl2
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui13
 
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes14
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth15
Albert VeteAlbert Vete16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
 
Marion SeveMarion Seve18
Chris LewisChris Lewis19
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns20
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig21

2020-08-21T08:00:00ZPanthers Stadium
Panthers
Sharks
1Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3Tyrone MayTyrone May
4S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Brent NadenBrent Naden
6Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Liam MartinLiam Martin
13Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
15Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16Moses LeotaMoses Leota
17Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
 
18Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny
19Brian To’oBrian To’o
20Matt BurtonMatt Burton
21Billy BurnsBilly Burns
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Josh DuganJosh Dugan3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien4
R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson7
B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods10
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai11
Wade GrahamWade Graham12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf13
 
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams16
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt17
 
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton18
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora19
B. TrindallBraydon Trindall20
Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin21

2020-08-21T09:55:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Dragons
1Darius BoydDarius Boyd
2Richie KennarRichie Kennar
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Jordan KahuJordan Kahu
5H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
9Issac LukeIssac Luke
10Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
11David FifitaDavid Fifita
12Ben Te’oBen Te’o
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14Cory PaixCory Paix
15Jordan RikiJordan Riki
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
 
18P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati
19Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
20Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan
21Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Ben HuntBen Hunt9
Josh KerrJosh Kerr10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes13
 
Jacob HostJacob Host14
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis15
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims16
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan17
 
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin18
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor19
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame20
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker21

2020-08-22T05:00:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Raiders
1AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Y. TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
10Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
13Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
 
14Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
15Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16Beau FermorBeau Fermor
17Sam StoneSam Stone
 
18Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
19Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
20Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
21Erin ClarkErin Clark
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad1
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker3
Curtis ScottCurtis Scott4
Nick CotricNick Cotric5
Jack WightonJack Wighton6
George WilliamsGeorge Williams7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii8
Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili9
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui10
John BatemanJohn Bateman11
E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead12
Hudson YoungHudson Young13
 
Tom StarlingTom Starling14
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine15
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton16
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera17
 
Sam WilliamsSam Williams18
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields19
Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell20
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley21

2020-08-22T07:30:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
Roosters
1Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
4Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10Russell PackerRussell Packer
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
 
14Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
15Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor
16Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
17Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
 
18Alex TwalAlex Twal
19Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
20Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence
21Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris5
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho10
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu13
 
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick14
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili15
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins17
 
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher18
Ryan HallRyan Hall19
Max BaileyMax Bailey20
Sam WalkerSam Walker21

2020-08-22T09:35:00ZANZ Stadium
Rabbitohs
Sea Eagles
1L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
4Dane GagaiDane Gagai
5Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
12Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 
14Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
16Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
17Jack JohnsJack Johns
 
18Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
19Corey AllanCorey Allan
20Troy DarganTroy Dargan
21Kurt DillonKurt Dillon
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Moses SuliMoses Suli4
Tevita FunaTevita Funa5
Cade CustCade Cust6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu17
 
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle18
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski19
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski20
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake21

2020-08-23T04:00:00ZANZ Stadium
Bulldogs
Warriors
1Will HopoateWill Hopoate
2Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
3Tim LafaiTim Lafai
4Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland
5Reimis SmithReimis Smith
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Jack CoggerJack Cogger
8Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
9J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
11Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
12R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
13Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
 
14Sione KatoaSione Katoa
15Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
16Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
17Jake AverilloJake Averillo
 
19Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga
20D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
21Chris SmithChris Smith
23Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey2
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
George JenningsGeorge Jennings5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima6
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita7
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton9
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr10
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga13
 
Wayde EganWayde Egan14
Adam BlairAdam Blair15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro16
Jack MurchieJack Murchie17
 
Paul TurnerPaul Turner18
Gerard BealeGerard Beale20
Joshua CurranJoshua Curran21
Tom AleTom Ale23

2020-08-23T06:05:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Cowboys
1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Starford To’aStarford To’a
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Blake GreenBlake Green
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9Kurt MannKurt Mann
10Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
13Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
 
14P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
15Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
16Josh KingJosh King
17Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
 
18Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
19Tex HoyTex Hoy
20Chris RandallChris Randall
21Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu4
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow5
Ben HamptonBen Hampton6
Michael MorganMichael Morgan7
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean10
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn11
Coen HessCoen Hess12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo13
 
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter14
John AsiataJohn Asiata15
Emry PereEmry Pere16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo17
 
Shane WrightShane Wright18
Jake CliffordJake Clifford19
Corey JensenCorey Jensen20
Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill22