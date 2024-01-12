The Sydney Roosters have reportedly signed rookie sensation Tyson Walker, the younger brother of current halfback Sam Walker.

One of the top prospects coming out of Queensland, Tyson, featured in the Under-16s Cyril Connell Cup last year. Currently playing fullback in First XV rugby for IGS in rugby union, he plays in the halves in rugby league.

This means he could either be the long-term replacement for James Tedesco at the back of the field or replace Luke Keary and partner up with his older brother in the halves.

Per News Corp, the Roosters have signed Tyson Walker on a two-year contract from Ipswich as he progresses through the pathways system into the NRL.

It is understood that Walker, 16, trained with the Roosters through the summer but recently returned to Queensland to prepare to begin Year 11 at Ipswich Grammar School.

According to the publication, the Ipswich Jets and Sydney Roosters have a partnership with one another in regards to the teenage sensation.

“Tyson wants to play footy and with his brother there, obviously he would love to play with Sam at the Roosters,” his father Ben Walker told the publication.

“They would certainly be a good package deal.

“Tyson will be 18 midway through 2025, so 2026 is a realistic time frame to play NRL. Sam played NRL at 18 so it's very possible Tyson could play NRL first year out of school.

“It's certainly a possibility that he and Sam could be in the halves together at the Roosters. It would be great to see that.”

A future NRL player, Tyson has been surrounded by the game since a young age, with his father, Ben Walker, and uncles Shane Walker and Chris Walker, all playing in first grade throughout their career.

Ben appeared in 135 NRL games, Shane appeared in 149 NRL games, and Chris registered 151 games in the NRL. While older brother Sam has managed 56 games for the Sydney Roosters since 2021 and was even selected in the extended squad for the Queensland Maroons.

Asked about comparing his two kids, Ben Walker stated that the two are different players and are unique in their own way.

“I hate comparing kids,” Walker added.

“To compare anyone to Sam would be unfair really because Sam is out of the box as a halfback. I haven't seen a better kid ever than Sam and I've been around footy a long time.

“No one compares to Sam as a young playmaker, but Tyson plays a similar style.

“He is likely to end up a fullback or five-eighth. He is a bigger build than Sam. He has a build more like his uncle Chris, he will be more of a runner.

“With the ball, he is really skilful and has good vision. He didn't play much footy last year because the Cyril Connell competition only goes a few months and then the GPS is only 8-10 games.

“Long term, if he is going to be playing with Sam at the Roosters, he won't be playing halfback, he will be fullback or five-eighth.”