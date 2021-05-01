SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Adam Reynolds of the Rabbitohs in action during the round five NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at UOW Jubilee Oval on April 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos are looking to land a late swoop on off-contract Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds, who has been tipped to join Cronulla on a three-year, $2.4 million deal.

According to The Courier MailBroncos coach Kevin Walters is set to fly to Sydney to meet with Reynolds this weekend, accompanied by a contract that would rival that of the Sharks.

Reynolds has been a key target for the Broncos this season as they look to bolster their halves partnership with unparalleled experience.

ADAM REYNOLDS
Halfback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 8 STATS
442
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

The idea of remaining in Sydney will be a key factor as Reynolds weighs up his options for the future, but it is understood that the Broncos would offer the highly-heralded position of captaincy at Red Hill to the Rabbitohs veteran.

Newly-appointed Brisbane chief executive Dave Donaghy is set to join Walters in holding negotiations with Reynolds, who could be lured north of the Tweed with the temptation of the captain’s armband and a deal far exceeding $2 million.

Should the 30-year-old opt to remain in New South Wales and defect to Cronulla, the move would likely open up for the Broncos to swoop on their other blue-chip target in Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 19: Shaun Johnson of the Sharks kicks during the round 18 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Cronulla Sharks at Westpac Stadium on July 19, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Johnson has been closely linked to the Broncos, along with Parramatta star Mitch Moses, who is now expected to sign a lucrative extension with the Eels.

The Broncos have already lost young half Tom Dearden to the Cowboys from the 2022 season, who will join departing Sharks playmaker Chad Townsend in Townsville next year.

The pair of moves are the first dominoes to fall in what is set to be a halfback transfer frenzy, with Reynolds tipped to be the next on the move.

The Broncos have also been offered the services of English Super League duo Aidan Sezer and Gareth Widdop, with the pairing in the final year of their current deals.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 20: Aidan Sezer of the Raiders gets away from Matt Moylan of the Panthers during the round 24 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Penrith Panthers at GIO Stadium on August 20, 2017 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)