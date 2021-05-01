The Brisbane Broncos are looking to land a late swoop on off-contract Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds, who has been tipped to join Cronulla on a three-year, $2.4 million deal.

According to The Courier Mail, Broncos coach Kevin Walters is set to fly to Sydney to meet with Reynolds this weekend, accompanied by a contract that would rival that of the Sharks.

Reynolds has been a key target for the Broncos this season as they look to bolster their halves partnership with unparalleled experience.

The idea of remaining in Sydney will be a key factor as Reynolds weighs up his options for the future, but it is understood that the Broncos would offer the highly-heralded position of captaincy at Red Hill to the Rabbitohs veteran.

Newly-appointed Brisbane chief executive Dave Donaghy is set to join Walters in holding negotiations with Reynolds, who could be lured north of the Tweed with the temptation of the captain’s armband and a deal far exceeding $2 million.

Should the 30-year-old opt to remain in New South Wales and defect to Cronulla, the move would likely open up for the Broncos to swoop on their other blue-chip target in Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson.

Johnson has been closely linked to the Broncos, along with Parramatta star Mitch Moses, who is now expected to sign a lucrative extension with the Eels.

The Broncos have already lost young half Tom Dearden to the Cowboys from the 2022 season, who will join departing Sharks playmaker Chad Townsend in Townsville next year.

The pair of moves are the first dominoes to fall in what is set to be a halfback transfer frenzy, with Reynolds tipped to be the next on the move.

The Broncos have also been offered the services of English Super League duo Aidan Sezer and Gareth Widdop, with the pairing in the final year of their current deals.