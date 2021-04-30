With the NFL draft on today, you can bet any amount of money someone will link it back to the NRL and suggest a draft system here.

To answer the question up front; no, I can’t see a draft system working in Australia. Everything would have to be restructured and quite honestly we don’t have the universities or tafes to produce a college-like system in the US.

BUT … if there was a draft on, say, Monday evening. Who would go well?

Just to set some rules, let’s say every contract is voided. A new season starts in a month and all contracts are four-year deals worth the same amount of money. Reverse finishing order from last year’s regular season. I know it’s not ideal but it’s purely a fantasy.

Of course we could argue for hours (see you in the comments) on the merits of a draft and where players would be drafted at which position and why.