With the NFL draft on today, you can bet any amount of money someone will link it back to the NRL and suggest a draft system here.
To answer the question up front; no, I can’t see a draft system working in Australia. Everything would have to be restructured and quite honestly we don’t have the universities or tafes to produce a college-like system in the US.
BUT … if there was a draft on, say, Monday evening. Who would go well?
Just to set some rules, let’s say every contract is voided. A new season starts in a month and all contracts are four-year deals worth the same amount of money. Reverse finishing order from last year’s regular season. I know it’s not ideal but it’s purely a fantasy.
Of course we could argue for hours (see you in the comments) on the merits of a draft and where players would be drafted at which position and why.
Broncos
Nathan Cleary
Picking first, the Broncos select the halfback they could really use right now in reality in Nathan Cleary. Cleary is the game’s best number seven, has Origin and Grand Final experience and at just 23 years of age, has his best footy ahead of him. The literal perfect player to build a side around from scratch. I have zero doubt Cleary goes first in a re-start draft.
Hell no to Latrell Mitchell.
The King every day over Latrell.