Last week, lawyers for Topine lodged a statement of claim in the NSW Supreme Court that alleges the former local junior was forced to wrestle up to 35 teammates as punishment for being late to training.

Ciraldo told The Sydney Morning Herald, that the NRL “is not suited to everyone,” following accusations of “unlawful corporal punishment” levelled against the club by Jackson Topine in a significant $4 million lawsuit.

Topine's lawyers will assert that the wrestling session constituted the forward being "detained," enduring "assault," "battery," and “humiliation."

Addressing the lawsuit against the club for the first time, Ciraldo defended the training session, stating that an NRL training environment is a distinct workplace where toughness is expected.

“Well, it is a different workplace. It's not for everyone, it's a tough environment, it's a tough game and it's just different,” Ciraldo said on Tuesday.

“It's hard to do, if it wasn't everyone would be doing it. I'm very comfortable with what we have been able to do in 18 months and the people we have brought in.”

The claim additionally contends that Topine experienced “psychiatric injury” due to the wrestling punishment administered by trainer Travis Touma after mistakenly arriving late for a training session.

After a board meeting last week, Bulldogs executives staunchly supported both the club and Touma.

Ciraldo commended Touma's admirable character and attributed the improvement in training standards and culture when he arrived at Belmore.

“He's helped our players be better people that's why we wanted to bring him to the Bulldogs,” Ciraldo said.

“He fits what we are trying to do here. It's not an easy job bringing change to a club and Trav has been really helping me in that regard.

“I know every decision he has made has been in the best interest of the club.

“That's something we want to do here, put the club before ourselves. Trav has been a big driver of change and culture within our team, I am glad he is here with us.”

“Unfortunately his name has been brought into it through the media, but it is what it is. What we can't control is reputation. But we can control character and Trav is of the highest character of possibly anyone I have ever met.”

The case is scheduled for directions in the NSW Supreme Court on June 13, during which dates for a hearing are anticipated to be established.

Should the lawsuit remain unresolved prior to a hearing date, it's likely that the entire team and the club's prominent figures will be summoned to testify.

However, Ciraldo emphasised that the legal proceedings, which are expected to be lengthy, would not affect on-field performances.

The coach has ensured that the player's welfare has consistently been a top priority at the Bulldogs.

“I think we do as much, if not more than any other club. Our people care about the welfare of our players, we do a lot of stuff around cultural activities and understanding each person's culture,” Ciraldo said.

“We are happy with where we are heading and are looking to get better every day.