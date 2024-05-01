Round 8 produced an amazing round of rugby league, probably depending on who you support.

Five teams were blown off the park, a further team lost to a team who entered the round winless, with two games going down to the wire.

If you're a fan of the Storm, Sharks, Broncos, Roosters or Manly, this was a magnificent round. Coincidentally, we'll see all five names on this list very quickly.

Where did your team land after an emotional and highlight filled Round 8?:

1. Melbourne Storm (1)

This Storm performance has been a long time coming. Melbourne have been beating sides all year but they crushed the Bunnies.

Cam Munster was back to his blistering best. I maintain the Storm still boast the best spine in the NRL.

Melbourne are on fire right now and should be supremely confident of keeping their run going as they travel to the Gold Coast on Saturday evening.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith weren't at their very best on Saturday night in defeating the Cowboys but they still send a defensive message to the competition.

Put under enormous pressure, having just 45% of the ball, I swear the Panthers defended their line for almost an hour.

I can't see a world in which they don't run through the broken Bunnies on Thursday night.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks entered an almost flawless performance in Canberra in blowing away the Raiders 40 points to nil.

Nicho Hynes was back to his flying best but it was the Sharks back five who utterly destroyed the Canberra line, almost at will.

Cronulla play the Dragons on Sunday before entering a run of fixtures that will go a long way to finally answering the questions of what they can be in 2024.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly enjoyed/endured a week of ups and downs. They started by defeating rivals Parramatta, handily, but will lose at least one of their stars for two weeks.

By the time this published, we'll know the fate of Daly Cherry-Evans. If he is suspended, the next two weeks shape as difficult.

That said, they were so good on Friday night that it may not matter if DCE is there or not. They'll start as big favourites over Canberra.

5. Brisbane Broncos (6)

Any worries anyone had re the Broncos are well and truly in the past now. Unless you're worried they'll beat your team. Those worries are very much current.

Reece Walsh is in blistering form while Payne Haas and Adam Reynolds were both flawless on their returns. Scary!

They host the Roosters on Friday night in a genuine blockbuster. If I'm a Broncos fan, I'm supremely confident despite the Roosters win this past weekend.

6. Sydney Roosters (10)

What a week for the Roosters. They were breathtaking on Anzac Day in running up a 60 point scoreline on the biggest stage (pre-Finals).

Sam Walker put in one of the performances of the season, if not the performance of the season, but every Roosters did their job on the day.

They travel to Brisbane for a Friday night mega matchup. Luke Keary's retirement will provide them plenty of extra motivation as they look to send their star out a winner.

7. The Dolphins (7)

I don't know what to do with the Dolphins. Are they good? Are they bad? Are they ... anything?

A week off upsetting the Eels in Darwin, they lost to an out of sorts Newcastle side who lost their best player.

Flip a coin this weekend against the Cowboys. For the record I think the Dolphins, once they get their big three back, are a genuine Top Eight chance ... maybe.

8. New Zealand Warriors (5)

What is going on with the Warriors? A massive crowd, a far superior form line and a far better 1-17 all counted for naught as they lost to the Titans.

The Warriors flew out of the blocks and lead 12-0 early. It honestly looked as though they'd race to 40+. Then they didn't.

They travel to Newcastle, again as heavy favourites, and I've tipped them to bounce back ... With zero confidence.

9. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

As I've noted in previous entries, I am not a huge fan of moving teams on a bye.

That said, the Dogs are way better than the 12th best team right now.

Results around them largely dictated this move. Other teams have been awful, the Dogs have been solid and sit eighth on the ladder.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys put in a much improved shift against the Panthers than they did against the Sharks. They pushed the Premiers all the way.

That said, despite 55% of the ball and almost camping on the Penrith line, they were unable to force Golden Point.

Both Cowboys back rowers were enormous on the night. Unfortunately the Cowboys middle is not what it use to be and looks to be a real anchor to their season.

11. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders, albeit down some troops, were played off their home ground on Sunday afternoon. The 40-0 scoreline probably could have been worse.

There are some super talented players in this Canberra side but their inability to replace Jack Wighton has come back to haunt them in a huge way.

If I'm wearing lime green, I'm not excited about this Friday evening's trip to Brookevale.

12. Newcastle Knights (14)

Newcastle recorded a much needed win on Sunday afternoon by upsetting the Dolphins. No Ponga, no worries!?

Tyson Gamble was magnificent in the halves but you can be forgiven for giving the afternoon to excitement machine debutant David Armstrong.

The signs were good for the Knights. They'll need to continue this week if they want to record a second straight upset, this time against the Warriors.

13. Parramatta Eels (13)

2024 went from bad to worse for the Eels on the back of a horror week. Not only did Manly beat them but they lost Clint Gutherson for at least the next month.

The Eels Friday night can be summed up by Maika Sivo's night. He crossed for three tries yet was comical in defence and sent to the sin bin.

The only saving grace is that they have the bye this weekend and will have a week to both rest and avoid further scrutiny.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons saved their worst (hopefully) performance of the season for the largest stage. They were out played in every single department by the Roosters.

In terms of the positives, that first try was magic. What a moment. Unfortunately the joy didn't last long.

The best thing about the NRL is things move quickly. They play a local derby this weekend and fans will hope for a hugely improved performance.

15. Gold Coast Titans (17)

How bout those Titans!? Their efforts have deserved more than their winless start to the year so it was great to see them finally bank two competition points.

Aj Brimson's move to fullback has completely unlocked this side. Who would have guessed? David Fifita was untouchable in a best on ground effort.

Titans fans will hope this kickstarts their season. They host the Storm this weekend in what shapes as a tough ask.

16. Wests Tigers (15)

I'm not sure what to make of the Tigers right now. One thing is for sure though, it isn't good.

A brilliant start to the season (sans their opener) is now a distant memory. They lost, again, at Campbelltown, and were never really in the game against Brisbane.

I have zero confidence in them beating the Bulldogs this weekend. A month ago I would have tipped the Tigers all day long.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

The Bunnies only avoided being placed last here due to the Titans not winning. Truthfully they've been the worst team in the comp for over a month.

A listless performance in Melbourne, albeit down on troops and against quality opposition, did nothing to keep the dark clouds from appearing overhead.

2024 feels gone. I fear for Souths against the Panthers on Thursday night.