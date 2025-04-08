All 16 teams are in for Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season, and there are plenty of changes and talking points.

Key returns headline the way for some teams, while in the case of the Newcastle Knights, injury carnage means only 21 fit players can be found.

Here are all the key points for the Round 6 team lists.

» ROUND 6 NRL TEAM LISTS IN FULL

The Dolphins

Penrith Panthers

St George Illawarra Dragons

Gold Coast Titans

Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks

  • The Sharks' form may not be all that impressive, but it's not panic stations in the Shire.
  • Teig Wilton is back from illness and Siosifa Talakai from concussion.
  • Wilton starts in the second row in a straight swap for the axed Billy Burns, while Talakai comes into the side for Tuku Hau Tapuha, who is the 18th man.

Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs

  • Injury carnage has forced change at the Rabbitohs, with Latrell Mitchell moving from centre to five-eighth.
  • Jayden Sullivan will start at halfback in place of Jamie Humphreys.
  • It means Lewis Dodd (who missed training yesterday and was charged in last week's NSW Cup game by the MRC) will have to wait longer to make a debut.
  • Alex Johnston is also back on the wing for the injured Mikaele Ravalwa.
  • Euan Aitken plays his first game as a Rabbitoh. He starts in the vacant centre spot with Mitchell's move to the halves.
  • Sullivan's spot on the bench is taken by Liam Le Blanc.

North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders

  • No changes for the Raiders other than Josh Papalii being named to return to the starting line up at prop. Morgan Smithies started there last week.
Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

Newcastle Knights

Wests Tigers