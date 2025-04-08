All 16 teams are in for Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season, and there are plenty of changes and talking points.
Key returns headline the way for some teams, while in the case of the Newcastle Knights, injury carnage means only 21 fit players can be found.
Here are all the key points for the Round 6 team lists.
» ROUND 6 NRL TEAM LISTS IN FULL
2025-04-10T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-04-10T09:50:00Z
PEN
The Dolphins
- Tom Gilbert is straight back in after his suspension. He will play on the edge, with Max Plath at lock.
- Mark Nicholls is the man to drop back to the bench, with Felise Kaufusi shuffling to prop.
- Ray Stone drops out given his suspension for a careless high tackle.
- Sean O'Sullivan remains the 18th man.
Penrith Panthers
- Dylan Edwards is finally back from his groin injury. Daine Laurie is out of the side, named as 18th man.
- Scott Sorensen is also back from concussion.
- Isaiah Papali'i drops back to the bench with Lindsay Smith to start, while Luke Garner is benched allowing for the return of Sorensen. Matt Eisenhuth is the player dropped.
- Mitch Kenny is out with a shoulder injury, replaced by Luke Sommerton in what is a straight swap.
- Jack Cole is also out with a concussion. Blaize Talagi jumps the queue to start at five-eighth. Brad Schneider remains the bench utility.
2025-04-11T08:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2025-04-11T08:00:00Z
GLD
St George Illawarra Dragons
- No changes for the Dragons despite their loss to the Eels.
- It means Kyle Flanagan and Lachlan Ilias survive, and so too does Christian Tuipulotu despite errors against Parramatta.
- Mathew Feagai is 18th man, seemingly jumping back ahead of Sione Fainu who is also among the reserves.
Gold Coast Titans
- Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills are back for the Gold Coast.
- Sami goes straight into the centres, seeing Beau Fermor back to the edge and David Fifita to the bench.
- Sena Mullany drops out of the side.
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is suspended, so Chris Randall moves from hooker to lock with Verrills taking the number nine.
2025-04-11T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-04-11T10:00:00Z
SYD
Brisbane Broncos
- Jaiyden Hunt wins the vacant second-row spot with Brendan Piakura out suspended.
- The new face on the bench is Martin Taupau, with Brisbane not running a specialist second-rower there.
- Tyson Smoothy is the 18th man, while Blake Mozer is again among the reserves as he works his way back and towards the top grade.
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters have gone with change. Chad Townsend has been dropped, and youngster Hugo Savala will start at dummy half.
- Chad Townsend is still in the squad, named in jersey 21.
- Lindsay Collins is out for six weeks with a knee injury. Nat Butcher moves from lock to prop, with Victor Radley returning at lock.
- Mark Nawaqanitawase has been named as 18th man. Rumours have suggested he will take Dominic Young's spot when fit.
2025-04-12T05:00:00Z
Optus Stadium
CRO
2025-04-12T05:00:00Z
MAN
Cronulla Sharks
- The Sharks' form may not be all that impressive, but it's not panic stations in the Shire.
- Teig Wilton is back from illness and Siosifa Talakai from concussion.
- Wilton starts in the second row in a straight swap for the axed Billy Burns, while Talakai comes into the side for Tuku Hau Tapuha, who is the 18th man.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Josh Aloiai is fit again. Toafofa Sipley drops to the bench. Corey Waddell is the man out after being suspended.
- Lachlan Croker was suggested as a Round 7 return by Anthony Seibold, but is in the 22-man squad this weekend.
2025-04-12T07:30:00Z
Optus Stadium
SOU
2025-04-12T07:30:00Z
NQL
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Injury carnage has forced change at the Rabbitohs, with Latrell Mitchell moving from centre to five-eighth.
- Jayden Sullivan will start at halfback in place of Jamie Humphreys.
- It means Lewis Dodd (who missed training yesterday and was charged in last week's NSW Cup game by the MRC) will have to wait longer to make a debut.
- Alex Johnston is also back on the wing for the injured Mikaele Ravalwa.
- Euan Aitken plays his first game as a Rabbitoh. He starts in the vacant centre spot with Mitchell's move to the halves.
- Sullivan's spot on the bench is taken by Liam Le Blanc.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Reuben Cotter was a late out last week and comes straight back in at lock.
- Sam McIntyre goes back to the bench and Harrison Edwards to 18th man.
- Zac Laybutt still not ready for the top grade, remaining among the reserves. Todd Payten might have pulled the trigger by now if not for a reversal in form.
2025-04-12T09:35:00Z
TIO Stadium
PAR
2025-04-12T09:35:00Z
CBR
Parramatta Eels
- Despite being a late switch to the bench against the Dragons, Ryley Smith has again been named to start.
- Charlie Guymer is named on the bench after starting at hooker last weekend.
- Jason Ryles' on-field switch last week which saw Zac Lomax on the wing and Sean Russell at left centre has been kept for this week, the players named that way.
- The Eels' NSW Cup side continues to see enormous talent unable to get a run, led by Bailey Simonsson, Ryan Matterson (who are both on the reserves list) and Bryce Cartwright.
Canberra Raiders
- No changes for the Raiders other than Josh Papalii being named to return to the starting line up at prop. Morgan Smithies started there last week.
2025-04-13T04:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-04-13T04:00:00Z
NZW
Melbourne Storm
- Will Warbrick and Nelson Asofa-Solomona remain sidelined after concussions. Asofa-Solomona will miss his third game.
- In better news, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Xavier Coates appear good to go.
- Tyran Wishart remains thre bench utility, and Joe Chan is named as 18th man.
New Zealand Warriors
- Rocco Berry will have another crack at playing his first game for 2025 after being a late ommission a fortnight ago with a hamstring injury.
- Adam Pompey goes from centre to wing, and Edward Kosi drops to the reserves.
- The reserves list features Tanah Boyd, Jacob Laban and Samuel Healey.
2025-04-13T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-04-13T06:05:00Z
WST
Newcastle Knights
- It's mayhem in the Hunter with the Knights only able to name 21 players.
- James Schiller is out. He is replaced by development player Kyle McCarthy on the wing.
- Jack Cogger has been sent for surgery on his dislocated finger. Phoenix Crossland moves from hooker to halfback.
- That means Jayden Brailey wins his first start of the year at number nine, and Matthew Arthur is added to the bench.
- Brodie Jones comes back into the starting side for Jacob Saifiti, who tore a calf before kick-off on Sunday evening.
- Kai Pearce-Paul returns in the second row with Adam Elliott out and Tyson Frizell moving to lock to accomodate.
- Jack Hetherington is the other player out, with Tyrone Thompson added to the interchange bench for the first time.
- Jackson Hastings still can't get a run, named in jersey 19, while the end of Newcastle's squad featuring Paul Bryan, Riley Jones and Francis Manuleleua also feature among the reserves.
- Tyson Gamble was suggested a likely inclusion for Adam O'Brien, but is still not fit.
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai is straight back in at halfback from suspension with Latu Fainu missing to a thumb injury.
- Jeral Skelton is back on the wing replacing Luke Laulilii.
- Samuela Finau comes back into the side in the second-row, with Jack Bird going to the bench and Tony Sukkar dropping out.