All 16 teams are in for Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season, and there are plenty of changes and talking points.

Key returns headline the way for some teams, while in the case of the Newcastle Knights, injury carnage means only 21 fit players can be found.

Here are all the key points for the Round 6 team lists.

» ROUND 6 NRL TEAM LISTS IN FULL

The Dolphins

Tom Gilbert is straight back in after his suspension. He will play on the edge, with Max Plath at lock.

Mark Nicholls is the man to drop back to the bench, with Felise Kaufusi shuffling to prop.

Ray Stone drops out given his suspension for a careless high tackle.

Sean O'Sullivan remains the 18th man.

Penrith Panthers

St George Illawarra Dragons

No changes for the Dragons despite their loss to the Eels.

It means Kyle Flanagan and Lachlan Ilias survive, and so too does Christian Tuipulotu despite errors against Parramatta.

Mathew Feagai is 18th man, seemingly jumping back ahead of Sione Fainu who is also among the reserves.

Gold Coast Titans

Phillip Sami and Sam Verrills are back for the Gold Coast.

Sami goes straight into the centres, seeing Beau Fermor back to the edge and David Fifita to the bench.

Sena Mullany drops out of the side.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is suspended, so Chris Randall moves from hooker to lock with Verrills taking the number nine.

Brisbane Broncos

Jaiyden Hunt wins the vacant second-row spot with Brendan Piakura out suspended.

The new face on the bench is Martin Taupau, with Brisbane not running a specialist second-rower there.

Tyson Smoothy is the 18th man, while Blake Mozer is again among the reserves as he works his way back and towards the top grade.

Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks' form may not be all that impressive, but it's not panic stations in the Shire.

Teig Wilton is back from illness and Siosifa Talakai from concussion.

Wilton starts in the second row in a straight swap for the axed Billy Burns, while Talakai comes into the side for Tuku Hau Tapuha, who is the 18th man.

Manly Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai is fit again. Toafofa Sipley drops to the bench. Corey Waddell is the man out after being suspended.

Lachlan Croker was suggested as a Round 7 return by Anthony Seibold, but is in the 22-man squad this weekend.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Injury carnage has forced change at the Rabbitohs, with Latrell Mitchell moving from centre to five-eighth.

Jayden Sullivan will start at halfback in place of Jamie Humphreys.

It means Lewis Dodd (who missed training yesterday and was charged in last week's NSW Cup game by the MRC) will have to wait longer to make a debut.

Alex Johnston is also back on the wing for the injured Mikaele Ravalwa.

Euan Aitken plays his first game as a Rabbitoh. He starts in the vacant centre spot with Mitchell's move to the halves.

Sullivan's spot on the bench is taken by Liam Le Blanc.

North Queensland Cowboys

Reuben Cotter was a late out last week and comes straight back in at lock.

Sam McIntyre goes back to the bench and Harrison Edwards to 18th man.

Zac Laybutt still not ready for the top grade, remaining among the reserves. Todd Payten might have pulled the trigger by now if not for a reversal in form.

Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders

No changes for the Raiders other than Josh Papalii being named to return to the starting line up at prop. Morgan Smithies started there last week.

Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

Rocco Berry will have another crack at playing his first game for 2025 after being a late ommission a fortnight ago with a hamstring injury.

Adam Pompey goes from centre to wing, and Edward Kosi drops to the reserves.

The reserves list features Tanah Boyd, Jacob Laban and Samuel Healey.

Newcastle Knights

Wests Tigers