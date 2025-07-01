The final heavily impacted State of Origin round is here, with ten teams forced to go through the depths of their squads to field teams.

The Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm are the most heavily impacted, while injuries have created chaos at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

At the South Sydney Rabbitohs, there is a chance for two stars to play, named in the reserves.

Here are all the changes for Round 18.

All 10 team lists for Round 18 in full.

Byes: The Dolphins, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors

 2025-07-04T10:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
 2025-07-04T10:00:00Z 
Canterbury Bulldogs

Brisbane Broncos

 2025-07-05T07:30:00Z 
GIO Stadium
 2025-07-05T07:30:00Z 
Canberra Raiders

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2025-07-05T09:35:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
 2025-07-05T09:35:00Z 
North Queensland Cowboys

Melbourne Storm

 2025-07-06T04:00:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
 2025-07-06T04:00:00Z 
Sydney Roosters

Wests Tigers

 2025-07-06T06:05:00Z 
4 Pines Park
 2025-07-06T06:05:00Z 
Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs