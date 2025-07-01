The final heavily impacted State of Origin round is here, with ten teams forced to go through the depths of their squads to field teams.
The Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm are the most heavily impacted, while injuries have created chaos at the St George Illawarra Dragons.
At the South Sydney Rabbitohs, there is a chance for two stars to play, named in the reserves.
Here are all the changes for Round 18.
All 10 team lists for Round 18 in full.
Byes: The Dolphins, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors
2025-07-04T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-07-04T10:00:00Z
BRI
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Kiraz, Stephen Crichton, Max King and Kurt Mann are all out to Origin.
- Daniel Suluka-Fifita is also out with a concussion.
- Blake Wilson plays on the wing, Enari Tuala is named at centre, Harry Hayes and Samuel Hughes take over at prop, and Lipoi Hopoi and Kurtis Morrin join the bench.
- Matt Burton is able to play after being overlooked for the Origin squad, while Lachlan Galvin remains on the bench.
Brisbane Broncos
- Selwyn Cobbo is back for the Broncos, taking over at fullback from Reece Walsh who is in Origin camp.
- Gehamat Shibasaki is also out for Origin, so Deine Mariner takes over in the back five.
- Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan are the other two players out. Xavier Willison and Kobe Hetherington come into the starting side, while Jaiyden Hunt and Tyson Smoothy join the bench.
2025-07-05T07:30:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-07-05T07:30:00Z
STI
Canberra Raiders
- The Raiders have two missing for Origin this time, with Josh Papalii joining Hudson Young.
- Corey Horsburgh moves from lock to prop, Morgan Smithies takes the number 13 jersey, and Trey Mooney joins the bench.
- Simi Sasagi stays in the second row with Hidson Young being rested last week.
- Chevy Stewart is the 18th man.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- The Dragons have plenty of injury problems this week. Hamish Stewart, Luciano Leilua, Nathan Lawson and Toby Couchman are all out, while Christian Tuipulotu was ruled out in the warm up last week and is also missing.
- Tyrell Sloan and Sione Finau return on the wings, with Corey Allan moving into the centres to cover the absence of Valentine Holmes who is in Origin camp.
- In the forwards, Raymond Faitla-Mariner parachutes into the second-row for Leilua.
- Viliami Fifita has also been left out, meaning Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Hame Sele and Michael Molo are the three new faces on the bench.
- Blake Lawrie is the 18th man, while Nick Tsougranis (who debuted in Round 15) and Jacob Halangahu (who is still pushing for a debut) remain in the reserves.
2025-07-05T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-07-05T09:35:00Z
MEL
North Queensland Cowboys
- It's hardly ideal for the Cowboys to be playing in an Origin week - Tom Dearden, Reece Robson, Reuben Cotter and Jeremaih Nanai are all out.
- Tom Duffy takes over at halfback, while Jordan McLean returns at prop, and John Bateman at lock from injuries.
- The return of McLean means Sam McIntyre moves to lock, while Harrison Edwards moves from lock to hooker.
- Bateman is joined by Kai O'Donnell (who played from the bench last week) in a new-look second-row, with Nanai and Cotter playing there last week.
- Temple Kalepo will debut off the bench.
Melbourne Storm
- The Storm are without Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Stefano Utoikamanu and Trent Loiero to Origin.
- Sua Fa'alogo is also missing to a hamstring injury.
- Grant Anderson shuffles from centre to wing, Kane Bradley comes in on the other side, and Joe Chan takes the vacant spot at centre.
- Tyran Wishart will play at five-eighth, and Bronson Garlick starts at hooker.
- Tui Kamikamica starts at prop, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona shuffling to lock
- Jonah Pezet, Lazarus Vaalepu and Ativalu Lisati all join the bench.
2025-07-06T04:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-07-06T04:00:00Z
WST
Sydney Roosters
- Another team rocked by Origin - Robert Toia, Angus Crichton, Connor Watson, Lindsay Collins and Spencer Leniu are all out.
- Siua Wong is also out with a knee injury.
- Mark Nawaqanitawase moves to centre, with Tom Rodwell to debut on the wing.
- Egan Butcher is back from concussion, while Makahesi Makatoa, Benaiah Ioelu and Blake Steep all join the starting side.
- Mac McCathie debuts from the bench, while De La Salle Va'a, Taylor Losalu join him as the new faces.
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai is the only Tiger on Origin duty, but didn't play last week.
- Heath Mason is out suspended, so Sunia Turuva takes over at fullback, with Charlie Staines on the wing.
- Adam Doueihi moves to five-eighth with Apisai Koroisau out. Luke Laulilii is the new centre.
- Tallyn da Silva has left the club, so Tristan Hope plays at dummy half.
- Charlie Murray is the new man on the bench.
2025-07-06T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-07-06T06:05:00Z
SOU
Manly Sea Eagles
- Only one change for the Sea Eagles. Nathan Brown is out with a biceps injury, and Tommy Talau joins the bench.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Latrell Mitchell is away for Origin, so Alex Johnston shifts to fullback.
- Isaiah Tass plays from the wing, while Euan Aitken moves to centre and Jack Wighton to five-eighth with Cody Walker out.
- Liam Le Blanc and Lewis Dodd join the bench with Sean Keppie being dropped.
- Cody Walker and Brandon Smith are both named in the reserves.