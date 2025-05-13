The final weekend before the State of Origin series is approaching, with all 16 teams confirmed for Round 11 of the 2025 NRL season.

There are more big-name injuries, a couple of returns, and some intriguing selection calls across the board.

Here is every call unpacked in this week's edition of Rapid Fire.

Click here to view all 16 teams for Round 11.

Newcastle Knights

  • Greg Marzhew is out with a knee injury, in another blow for the Knights. Fletcher Hunt takes his place on debut.
  • Leo Thompson is out with a head knock. Tyson Frizell moves into the front row.
  • Adam Elliott comes into the starting side at lock, and Thomas Cant joins the bench as the fresh face.
  • Jack Hetherington is approaching a return and has been named in the reserves.
  • Adam O'Brien said after the loss to the Titans that he would consider changes. None have been made apart from those that have been forced.

Parramatta Eels

Canterbury Bulldogs

Sydney Roosters

  • Lindsay Collins is back with a game to push for an Origin jumper. Salesi Foketi falls back to the reserves.
  • Dominic Young is on the reserves list after being dropped for Anzac Day and not recalled since, before being linked with an immediate departure from Bondi.
The Dolphins

  • No changes to the Dolphins, other than Ray Stone starting at lock, and Tom Gilbert the second-row in a straight positional move.
  • Plenty of experience remains in the Dolphins' reserves, led by Kenny Bromwich.

New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Fresh off suggesting he'd drop players performing as badly as the referees, Todd Payten has dumped Jake Clifford to the 18th man.
  • Tom Dearden moves to halfback, Zac Laybutt plays his first game since Round 5 of last year in the centres, and Jaxon Purdue shifts across to five-eighth.
  • Young halfback Tom Duffy is in the reserves list and could be closing on his first game of the year.

Manly Sea Eagles

Cronulla Sharks

  • Siosifa Talakai has been named to return to the bench for Tom Hazelton, who is out with a shoulder problem.
  • Oregon Kaufusi will start in the vacant spot.
  • No other changes for the Sharks, but Teig Wilton is close to returning, named in jersey 21. Billy Burns would drop out if he passes fit.

Melbourne Storm

  • Harry Grant's chances of playing Origin have taken a hit - he is only named in the reserves as he aims to return from injury.
  • Tui Kamikamica is back for the Storm, and in a surprise, replaces Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who was one of the best in the 64-0 rout of the Tigers.
Brisbane Broncos

St George Illawarra Dragons

Canberra Raiders

Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

  • Alex Johnston is back for only his second game of the year. He takes the place of Fletcher Myers on the wing.
  • No other changes for the Rabbitohs.