The Raiders are placed as front-runners to sign axed Bulldog Adam Elliott for next season, with a move to the nation's capital set to see the forward earn less than half of his wages at Canterbury while also playing under a strict one-strike policy.

Elliott is understood to have gained interest from Canberra and the Wests Tigers following his release from Belmore, with the discarded Dog now weighing up an NRL lifeline on a cut-price contract.

The 26-year-old was a staple for Trent Barrett's side in 2021, however the final straw in a string of indiscretions for Elliott saw the two parties go their separate ways in September.

Now, with a move to the Green Machine given the green light by club leaders, Elliott could move to Canberra in the coming days, as reported by The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio.

ADAM ELLIOTT

Second-row Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 34.9

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 1.3

Tackle Breaks

A deal worth under $200,000-per-season has been flagged as a tabled second chance to Elliott for the 2022 season, with Ricky Stuart's side looking to add a second recruit ahead of the new year after signing Jamal Fogarty from the Titans.

It is understood that Canberra's board and a number of veteran players are prepared to accept Elliott with open arms, however any potential deal will be on a one warning basis.

As reported by Riccio, the Raiders understand the risk, with Elliott equally understanding of the circumstances he would be stepping into should he call the ACT home for the next 12 months.

With the Raiders having already bid farewell to 10 players this year and only having Fogarty listed as an incoming prospect, Elliott would fill a void in Stuart's second-row.

The Raiders could also see veteran playmaker Josh Hodgson depart with an early release to Wests Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.