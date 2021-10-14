English star Josh Hodgson is reportedly set to make a dramatic move to the Wests Tigers for the 2022 season.

The hooker has previously spoken of the fact he will move away from the Raiders if it was the right thing for the club moving forward.

It would appear that time could now be upon us, with the 2021 season seeing Tom Starling used off the bench by coach Ricky Stuart and then pushing to Josh Hodgson to lock once he came onto the field.

Hodgson's form too struggled in patches of the 2021 season, with the Raiders ending up missing the finals, surprising a majority of fans and pundits alike.

It was something of a disastrous year for the Raiders, and The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Hodgson could leave the nation's capital in a move which could ultimately assist both clubs in the long run.

The Tigers went from one disaster to the next in the last 12 months, and while coach Michael Maguire has saved his job, there is no question he needs a better 2022.

The joint venture's recruitment has been somewhat underwhelming thus far, with the club only adding Tyrone Peachey last week on top of two English Super League players in Jackson Hastings, who will return to the NRL, and Oliver Gildart, who has never played in Australia's top competition previously.

Maguire is known to want to bring in an experienced option, although it remains to be seen if Hodgson is the right one, given the club have excellent dummy half talent in Jake Simpkin and Jacob Liddle.

Hodgson still has one year to run on his deal, but the report suggests he has been given permission by the Raiders to negotiate with other clubs for 2022 and beyond.

It's understood the Raiders have already informed Hodgson he would not be offered a new deal past the end of 2022, however, won't actively push him out of the club before the end of his current contract.

The Tigers are, however, one o the few clubs who could afford to add Hodgson to their roster for 2022, still holding over $1 million in their salary cap.