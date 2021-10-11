Jamal Fogarty has formally joined the Canberra Raiders on a long-term three-year deal.

While the figure attached to the contract hasn't been reported, Fogarty has been thought of as a crucial signing for the Raiders. The contract will see him in the nation's capital until at least the end of 2024.

The rumours surrounding his departure to the Raiders have been swirling for weeks, with the Titans officially releasing him almost a fortnight ago.

Fogarty has just 41 NRL appearances despite being 27 years of age, having struggled to break into the NRL after his junior playing days.

JAMAL FOGARTY

Unknown Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Tries 74.7

All Run Metres 20.2

Tackles Made

He became a focal point of the Titans over the 2021 campaign though, often among their best players as the club snuck into the finals with eighth spot.

The half and former co-captain was squeezed out of the club though thanks to the emergence of fullback Jayden Campbell and half Toby Sexton, who will both almost certainly be in the starting 13 next year in a spine which will also feature AJ Brimson shuffling to the halves.

The Raiders have been on the look out for a replacement to George Williams, who returned to England in the middle of the 2021 season.

Fogarty will now partner former Clive Churchill Medalist and Dally M Medalist Jack Wighton in the halves as Ricky Stuart's green machine look to return to the finals after a 2021 which was well below par.

Fogarty said he was excited to join the Raiders in a club statement confirming the news.

“I’m super excited about coming down and meeting the squad,” Fogarty said.

“The Raiders have a great roster and Coach in Ricky and they’ve had some success over the past few seasons and I’m really excited to join them and be a part of it.

“I’m looking to bring a bit of game management and direction to the team, and this is what I’ve based my career on.

“I’m also a really clear communicator and if I need to tell someone on the field what to do, I’m confident in doing that. Hopefully, I can bring what I’ve learned and I’m also really excited to work with Ricky and the other coaches to help improve my game.”