MATCH CENTRE
GAME 1

QLD

V

NSW

KICK OFF
 
Adelaide Oval
 #ORIGIN
2023-05-31T10:05:00Z
$2.20  ▶︎       QLD TO WIN
NSW TO WIN       $1.67  ▶︎

Team Lists

QLD

NSW

1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
3Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Ben HuntBen Hunt
10Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
12David FifitaDavid Fifita
13Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14Harry GrantHarry Grant
15T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
16Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
17Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 RESERVES
18Tom DeardenTom Dearden
19Christian WelchChristian Welch
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Brian To'oBrian To'o2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell3
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
Payne HaasPayne Haas8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray11
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 INTERCHANGE
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes14
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior15
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell16
Hudson YoungHudson Young17
 RESERVES
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham18
 

Previous 5 Games

QLD

DATE OPP RESULT
13/7/22NSWW 22 - 12
26/6/22NSWL 44 - 12
8/6/22NSWW 10 - 16
14/7/21NSWW 18 - 20
27/6/21NSWL 0 - 26

NSW

DATE OPP RESULT
13/7/22QLDL 22 - 12
26/6/22QLDW 44 - 12
8/6/22QLDL 10 - 16
14/7/21QLDL 18 - 20
27/6/21QLDW 0 - 26
 