MATCH CENTRE
Match Summary
QLD
NSW
Team Stats
QLD
NSW
All Runs
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
All Run Metres
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Line Breaks
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Offloads
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Kick Metres
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Forty Twenty Kicks
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Tackles Made
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Missed Tackles
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Penalties
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Errors
SEASON
0
2023 AVG
2023 AVG.
0
2023 AVG
Player Stats
Team Lists
QLD
NSW
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves