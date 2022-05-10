Plenty of teams could be making shake ups to their teams for magic round, while devastating news has broken on a South Sydney Rabbitohs star.

Here are all the latest rumours and news for Round 10.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Canterbury Bulldogs

There is a chance Trent Barrett could shake up his team for Friday’s clash with the Knights following their dismal display in the nation’s capital last week. Matt Dufty would seem most at risk, with a potential for Josh Addo-Carr or Jake Averillo to be named in the number one jumper. Other players could also be under pressure, while Chris Patolo is likely to return for Joe Stimson.

Newcastle Knights

Adam O’Brien has confirmed in shock news that Dane Gagai could return two weeks early from a fractured cheekbone if conversations with doctors go well on Tuesday. That would likely see Edrick Lee drop out of the side, with Enari Tuala pushing back out to the wing.

Adam Clune and Phoenix Crossland will also be in calculations to return, from a knee injury and personal reasons respectively, although O’Brien has hinted at the fact Tex Hoy could remain in his position.

Elsewhere, Tyson Frizell, Brodie Jones, Jirah Momoisea, Sauaso Sue and Mitch Barnett could all return. Barnett from suspension and Frizell from illness are the two almost certainties to slot back into the team. Jack Johns is out with a broken arm, which will see Frizell come in for a straight swap, while Barnett will likely play at lock, with Leo Thompson on the bench and Mathew Croker dropping out of the side. Sue, Jones and Momoisea will all be in calculations for two bench spots which are currently occupied by Pasami Saulo and Simi Sasagi.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Manly Sea Eagles

Expect Morgan Harper to make way for a returning Haumole Olakau’atu, with Ben Trbojevic shifting to the centres to fill the vacancy and make way for the returning New South Wales Origin bolter. Josh Schuster is also set to race the clock with a calf injury and could come into the starting side for Ethan Bullemor, which would push Kurt De Luis out of the side.

It also remains to be seen whether Martin Taupau will come back into the starting side for either Sean Keppie or Josh Aloiai, or remain on the bench.

Brisbane Broncos

Payne Haas and Kurt Capewell should both be named to return for the Broncos. That would likely see Corey Jensen go back to the bench, with Rhys Kennedy falling out of the side, while TC Robati would be a straight swap and lose his spot in the 17. Jake Turpin is also due back, but whether he can force either Billy Walters or Cory Paix out of the side remains to be seen, while Brendan Piakura is fit but likely to return through the QLD Cup.

New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

New Zealand Warriors

Tohu Harris has previously stated he is targeting a return around this week and could come back into the side, which would see Jazz Tevaga go back to the bench and likely Ben Murdoch-Masila or Jack Murcbhie drop out of the side. They could yet be granted a reprieve however if Euan Aitken fails to pass concussion protocols.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray has reportedly been rushed in for scans on an injured shoulder and neck, and is now unlikely to play this weekend.

Elsewhere, Jason Demetriou has confirmed Kodi Nikorima will come straight into the side for this week's clash after his mid-season transfer, most likely playing in the 14 role. That will mean he replaces Siliva Havili on the bench. Havili could yet keep his spot in the team though if Murray is out, starting at lock. Thomas Burgess is also expected to return from a back spasm, with Trent Peoples likely to drop out and Davvy Moale to play from the bench.

Gold Coast Titans vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Gold Coast Titans

Justin Holbrook has promised changes after yet another loss to the Sydney Roosters last week. Phillip Sami is likely to return from injury with Greg Marzhew the likely casualty, while Will Smith and Toby Sexton could have their positions called into question by Tanah Boyd and Paul Turner after an average showing in the halves. Kevin Proctor is another who could struggle to hold his spot.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No changes are expected for the Dragons, although a loss could create questions around the return of Tyrell Sloan after Moses Mbye was left grabbing at thin air on one occasion last Sunday.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Melbourne Storm

Ryan Papenhuyzen will miss the biggest match of the year to date with a hamstring injury. Craig Bellamy has indicated Tyran Wishart could serve as his replacement at fullback, although Nick Meaney could also play at the back. The coach also indicated Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster aren't out of the question. If Meaney moves to fullback, Dean Ieremia or Will Warbrick would come in on the wing. Reimis Smith is also out with a torn pectoral muscle, which could see Jack Howarth or Marion Seve come in to the side.

Penrith Panthers

Scott Sorensen is likely to return from illness, with Matt Eisenhuth or Jaeman Salmon likely to drop out in Penrith's only change.

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders

Cronulla Sharks

Big changes for the Sharks, with William Kennedy and Jesse Ramien to both miss a few weeks with suspension. Lachlan Miller could well find himself at fullback on debut, although any of Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo or Nicho Hynes could yet switch to the back. Mulitalo missed last week so would be a straight swap, although if he is still out then Mawene Hiroti could play on the wing for Katoa to play at fullback. If Craig Fitzgibbon elects to move Nicho Hynes to the back, then Braydon Trindall is the likely starter in the halves. Hiroti could still be in line to play by replacing Ramien in the centres.

Canberra Raiders

Jarrod Croker will miss a few weeks after suffering a shoulder injury against Canterbury, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is also racing the clock. It's thought Sebastian Kris will be promoted to the starting side for Croker, while Xavier Savage will either play at fullback or on the wing to replace Nicoll-Klokstad - with Jordan Rapana to wear the number one if Savage is selected on the wing.

Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels

Sydney Roosters

Sam Verrills is out with a fractured collarbone, and Trent Robinson has already confirmed Connor Watson will return from a throat injury to replace him. Lindsay Collins has also been hit with a one-game suspension, which will see Siosiua Taukeiaho promoted to the starting team and likely Daniel Suluka-Fifita join the bench.

Parramatta Eels

Sean Russell has returned through the NSW Cup and should replace Hayze Perham on the wing for Parramatta, although Maika Sivo is also nearing a return.

Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Wests Tigers

David Nofoaluma will replace Asu Kepaoa on the wing for the Tigers, while Luciano Leilua is also close to a return and would replace Alex Seyfarth if he is fit.

North Queensland Cowboys

No changes are expected for the Cowboys as they look to win their fifth straight match for the first time since 2016.