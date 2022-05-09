The Melbourne Storm are set to name a shock replacement in Tyran Wishart to take over from Ryan Papenhuyzen against the Penrith Panthers during magic round.

Papenhuyzen played just 50 minutes of Sunday afternoon’s heavy win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

He had originally appeared to have suffered a knee injury during the first half, but managed to play through it, before suffering a hamstring injury in scoring his second try ten minutes into the second half.

Papenhuyzen was immediately taken from the field and sent for scans, with the club confirming a hamstring injury - although the grade of which is still yet to be discovered, with the star fullback having scans on the injury on Monday.

The fullback has confirmed that multiple injuries will be healing at the same time as well, making it most unlikely he will be rushed back.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Storm coach Craig Bellamy, who is believed to be close to a decision on whether he will continue coaching in 2023, will not have made a decision on who will wear number one by the time teams are named on Tuesday.

He told the publication however that Wishart did a good job on Sunday against the Dragons, the club he had moved from during the off-season.

“’Wishy’ did a good job there (at fullback) the other day but with all due respect he is a halfback, that is his main position. He also did a good job for us centre as well,” Bellamy said.

“But Tyran will definitely be in our 17 somewhere. It might be decided on how he trains and how the other guys train. We will swap them around at training and work out what works best.

“We’ve also got two halves that have played fullback before. We’re not training on Tuesday so we mightn’t have a final decision until Wednesday or Thursday.”

Wishart’s utility value has come in handy during his games for the Storm so far, slotting in at both centre and fullback on Sunday while he has also spent time at hooker - although his primary position is in the halves.

It’s unlikely Bellamy would decide to break up the competition’s best halves pairing of Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster to cover the out of Papenhuyzen, although Cooper Johns could easily slide into the team, as could Wishart.

Nick Meaney is the likely other option, with Will Warbrick, who has been in excellent QLD Cup form for the Sunshine Coast Falcons, the likely replacement on the wing if Meaney was to be moved into the number one jumper - although Dean Ieremia could also come back into the team.

Team lists will be announced at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday, with the Storm and Panthers to kick-off at 7:45pm (AEST) on Saturday evening.