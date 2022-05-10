South Sydney Rabbitohs star lock forward Cameron Murray is reportedly set to spend the next month on the sidelines after suffering a neck and shoulder injury.

Murray has been the leading light for a Rabbitohs team who have underperformed so far this season.

Jason Demetriou's side, who lost their most recent match in horrid fashion to the Brisbane Broncos as Adam Reynolds returned to haunt his old club, are now set for even more problems.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Murray has been rushed for scans on Tuesday morning on a neck and shoulder injury.

It's unclear how he sustained the injury, with the star lock forward making it through the clash against Brisbane unscathed playing 76 minutes and making over 40 tackles with just a single miss.

It's understood results of the scan - which wasn't mentioned in a Tuesday morning medical update from the club - will be known during the afternoon before team lists are announced.

The report suggests Murray could miss three or four weeks however, which will mean he is racing the clock to be fit for the opening State of Origin encounter on June 8 against Queensland where Murray would have been expected to shift to the edge and take a second row position as he did last year - with Isaah Yeo tipped to wear number 13 once again.

Murray, who has 15 tackle busts, 14 offloads and two tries from his nine games this year as well as 112 metres per game and is tackling at 95 per cent efficiency, has been critical to the Rabbitohs this season, with the club only managing to win four of their nine games thus far.

Should he miss four weeks, he will miss games against the New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers, with a bye to follow the three games against bottom eight sides.

The Rabbitohs' team for Round 10 to play the Warriors - now likely with Siliva Havili replacing Murray at lock - will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) this afternoon.