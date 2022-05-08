Three Cronulla Sharks players have been charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences during Sunday afternoon's victory over the New Zealand Warriors.

Centre Jesse Ramien and fullback William Kennedy are both looking at extended spells on the sideline after being hit with Grade 3 careless high tackle charges, while prop Toby Rudolf has escaped with a fine for a crusher tackle on Rocco Berry.

As it is Kennedy's first offence for the season, he can escape with a two-match ban if he takes the early guilty plea, which will increase to three if he fights at the NRL judiciary and loses.

Ramien, on the other hand, has already been hit with an offence this season, which will see his ban be three weeks if he accepts an early guilty plea, or four if he fights and loses.

Kennedy was sent off for his effort - a high tackle on Reece Walsh - during the opening 20 minutes of the contest.

Ramien, on the other hand, was put in the sin bin for ten minutes after a shot on Rocco Berry during the second half, which briefly left the Sharks with 11 players on the field during a game the club were still able to win 29 points to 10.

Rudolf, for his part, was put on report for a crusher tackle during the final minute of Ramien's sin bin, but escaped with a Grade 1 offence, which converts to a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2,000 if he fights and loses.

The bans - should both players accept the early guilty plea, will see them miss matches against the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans, while Ramien will also miss the Round 12 home clash with the Sydney Roosters.