Cronulla's Will Kennedy has been sent off in the opening half of Sunday's clash between the Sharks and Warriors for a high hit on rival fullback Reece Walsh.

With Walsh making an attacking play after receiving the ball, the young Warrior was instantly met by Kennedy 10 metres from the try line before being hammered by the Sharks player's left arm.

Walsh was immediately thrown to the ground and was soon able to return to his feet, before the match referee gave Kennedy his marching orders for the act.

Speaking on the Channel Nine broadcast, analyst Phil Gould reflected on a recent incident involving Rooster Daniel Tupou that saw the Chooks flyer suspended for one game after being placed on report but not sin-binned.

Gould suggested Kennedy's hit on Walsh was more severe than that of Tuopou's on Dragon Mikaele Ravalawa.

"There was a furore because Daniel Tupou wasn't sent off a couple of weeks ago," Nine's Phil Gould said.

Stop doing incredibly dangerous offences if you don’t want to get sent off. Shouldn’t still be on the park and isn’t. Shouldn’t play for a few weeks more either. #nrl pic.twitter.com/nS3DfnTpEO — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) May 8, 2022

"That's probably worse than Daniel's one.

"That's the old coat-hanger."

Kennedy will now face a nervous wait with the NRL Judiciary, likely facing at least one week on the sidelines.

The Sharks are scheduled to face the Raiders in next week's Magic Round fixture before further contests with the Titans and Roosters prior to their Round 13 bye.