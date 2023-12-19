Zero Tackle has launched an all-new daily NRL game: for footy fans, by footy fans.

To test your footy player knowledge, every day NRL Footy Names gives you a new player name to guess using as few letters as possible.

To play, simply head to the link above and begin clicking letters on the on-screen keyboard to see if they are part of the player's name.

As you guess a letter, it will either populate into the player name, or, if that letter is not in the player's name, the keyboard will grey out that letter so you know it has already been used.

The idea is to guess the player's name while using as few letters as possible, with a perfect game achievable by using the minimum number of letters to complete the name.

For example: JAROME LUAI has ten characters made up of 9 letters - the two A's count as one letter. Today's name only has eight letters!

With a rolling average across all users, each day, you can test your footy player name skills against the rest of the NRL community.

Have a go at guessing today's player, bookmark the link, and come back each day to try and guess the new name.

