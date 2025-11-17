Parramatta Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill has addressed rumours on links between the club and released Melbourne Storm front-rower and New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Since being released by the Storm over a month ago, the future of Asofa-Solomona has been clouded in mystery and uncertainty, with mixed reports emerging about whether or not he will ever play rugby league again.

Far from his dominant best over the past couple of seasons, the front-rower has found himself linked to two different NRL sides, the rebel rugby union competition known as R360 and the sport of boxing.

While it was previously understood that he had no desire to return to the NRL (at least until 2027) rumours have emerged in the past few weeks linking him to both the Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors.

Speaking for the first time on the links between the two parties, Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill didn't shut down rumours that the club was interested in Asofa-Solomona, but did confirm that the club had yet to have open conversations with him or his management about bringing him in.

"We have had no conversation with Nelson," O'Neill told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"He knows ‘Rylsey', but I don't even know if Nelson wants to play rugby league.

"We won't be rushing into anything. We want to get it right."

The words from O'Neill come after the star international and NSW Blues winger Zac Lomax was released from the final three seasons of his contract to take up an opportunity outside of the NRL, freeing up a ton of salary cap space in the process.

“I don't think you sign any player for four years and expect that 12 months into the contract they are going to be looking at other opportunities," Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos told The Daily Telegraph.

“Things change. When we signed Zac, Brad (Arthur) was coach. We probably didn't expect that would be the situation.

“Now we have Rylesy in place and he's been pretty clear with all the decisions he has made around personnel.”